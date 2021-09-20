'Increasingly frustrated': PM castigates world leaders for inadequate climate commitments

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told world leaders that he is "increasingly frustrated" that their commitments for tackling climate change are "nowhere near enough".

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this afternoon, the PM warned there was a "vast" gulf between countries' climate promises, what had been delivered so far, and what needed to happen to tackle the climate emergency.

At a dedicated climate roundtable event on Monday afternoon, Johnson called on richer countries to meet their promise to provide $100bn in climate finance annually to developing nations, a goal that should have been met in 2020.

"Too many major economies - some represented here today, some absent - are lagging too far behind," he said. "Tinkering around the edges, simply denuding the tree of its lowest fruit, simply won't achieve the change the planet needs."

Johnson emphasised that the net zero transition was an economic opportunity, arguing that countries that failed to embrace clean technologies would be left behind.

"By 2030 renewables will be undercutting coal and gas almost everywhere," he said. "So going green isn't just better for the planet. It means greater prosperity for your people, it means more opportunities for your businesses, and it puts you on the right side of public opinion both at home and on the international stage."

"Because climate change is no longer an issue that solely concerns the unkempt fringes," he added. "Climate change is realpolitik. It's a diplomacy issue, a security issue, a trade issue. And in the years to come, the only great powers will be green powers".

Johnson warned that countries that failed to step up their efforts to curb emissions at the upcoming COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow would be judged by their citizens, and by history.

"When the summit ends, when most of the world has committed to decisive, game-changing action, it will be clear to all which of us has lacked the courage to step up," he said. "The world will see, and your people will remember, and history will judge.

"You can look away, you can do the minimum, you can hope that if you feed the crocodile enough it will devour you last. Or you can show leadership and you can make the choices that will make you country stronger and your people richer."

The speech comes as Johnson makes a series of last ditch attempts to secure enhanced climate commitments from nations and states ahead of the COP26 climate conference which is scheduled to take place from 1 to 12 November in Glasgow. A number of a major economies - including Indonesia, Australia, Russia, and Brazil - are yet to submit enhanced climate plans ahead of this year's summit, despite having pledged to do so when they signed the Paris Agreement.

This week's meetings come just days after a UN study highlighted that current national climate pledges are set to drive a 16 per cent increase in emissions by 2030, a far cry from the 45 per cent cut recommended by scientists to put the world on track to meet the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting warming to 1.5C this century.

Observers have noted the success of COP26 hinges on China coming forward with a more ambitious emissions reduction programme for the coming decade and developed countries collectively ramping up financing flows for poorer nations.

In his speech, Johnson warned the countries most affected by the environmental crisis "need allies" and called on developed economies to deliver on their promise to mobilise $100bn in climate finance annually to help countries prepare and adapt to escalating climate impacts by 2030.

"They need help now, that's why I stress the $100bn so much," he said. "To be merely a bystander is to be complicit in their fate - yet that is exactly what you will be if you fail to act this year."

Last week, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revealed that developed countries continue to fall far short of delivering on their $100bn goal, with just $79.6bn raised in 2019, the last year for which figures are available.

The speech comes on the same day as the PM aknowledged to journalists that he was once sceptical about warnings from climate scientists, arguing that "the facts change and people change their minds and change their views", according to a report in the Guardian.

Johnson in response to a question about the views of the new Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who until recently was Energy and Clean Growth Minister at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Following her promotion to Secretary of State, a series of tweets have come to light where the politician espoused a number climate denialist talking points.

In the social media posts, published between 2010 and 2012, Trevelyan insisted global warming was not happening and branded global warming campaigners as "doom-mongers" and "fanatics".

However, in her role as Energy Minister Trevelyan repeatedly signalled her support for the government's net zero target and the UK's clean tech industries.

When grilled about his colleague's record, Johnson highlighted that his views on climate had changed, noting that he had not been "entirely supportive" of the need to decarbonise in the past.

"I don't want to encourage you, but if you were to excavate some of my articles from 20 years ago you might find comments I made, obiter dicta, about climate change that weren't entirely supportive of the current struggle, but the facts change and people change their minds and change their views and that's very important too," he said.

In related news, the government's COP26 unit has confirmed more than 100 heads of government have now said they will attend World Leaders Summit at COP26, which takes place during the first week of the fortnight-long negotiations, making the event the "largest political gathering the UK has ever hosted".