Bridgestone sets sights on accelerating EV tyre market

Bridgestone has announced plans to expand its portfolio of tyres designed specifically for electric vehicles (EVs) in partnership with leading hybrid and EV manufacturers, such as Mercedes and BMW, as it looks to tap into surging demand zero emission models.

The new tyres are being tailored to meet the specific needs of EVs, including ologic technology to enhance battery range, special high load designs to handle the greater weight of EVs, and low rolling resistance technologies that help to improve battery life and extend driving range.

Bridgestone said it will also introduce new markings on its EV tyres to certify that the tyres have been tested and approved by car manufacturers and have unique features for EVs.

"As part of our commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, Bridgestone EMIA is transforming to support the adoption of EVs," said Emilio Tiberio, chief operating officer and chief technical officer of Bridgestone EMIA. "Through a fully integrated approach, we're investing to make electric mobility more efficient and accessible to drivers and fleets. This is seeing us pioneer premium tyres and tyre technologies for EVs, dedicated fleet and mobility solutions, as well as partner with leading EV manufacturers and developing an EV-ready retail and service network. Building on the progress we've already made, we're determined to help our partners accelerate their journeys into electrification and achieve the sustainability ambitions we collectively hold."

Bridgestone expects the proportion of EV tyres sold to passenger car manufacturers to account for 20 per cent of the market in the next three years. It currently stands at 11 per cent, having increased from four per cent in 2019.

The company said that to date this year 50 per cent of the top 10 EV manufacturers globally chose Bridgestone fitments for their vehicles, while 50 per cent of the top 10 most sold EVs in Europe are fitted with bespoke Bridgestone tyres

Leading EVs to feature Bridgestone tyres include the Mercedes EQA and EQB, BMW i3, Fiat 500 EV, Nissan LEAF, and Volkswagen's all-electric ID.3 and ID.4. Meanwhile, industry newcomers have also joined Bridgestone's client roster, with Lightyear, the world's first long-range solar powered electric car, receiving tyres, while Fisker has chosen Bridgestone to provide tyres for its upcoming all electric Ocean SUV.