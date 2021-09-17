Soaring Osprey Charging announces plans for 1,500 new fast charge points

Osprey Charging Network has today announced plans to install over 150 electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs, using technology that allows multiple cars to charge at once and could see up to 1,500 new fast charge points installed across the UK over the next four years.

With the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030 approaching and EV sales surging, the company said it was planning a major expansion in charging infrastructure to help combat fears of unreliable or unavailable charge points.

The £75m roll out will see 1,500 150-175KW rapid chargers, capable of adding 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes, installed across 150 sites near A roads and motorways over the next four years.

New charging technology from Finnish firm Kempower allows multiple rapid chargers to be installed on one site without compromising the charging power or requiring costly additional grid connections, according to Osprey.

The first charging hub will open next month in Wolverhampton, adjacent to the A463 and near the M6, while three other sites are under construction currently. Work will have started on the first 10 sites by the end of the year, the company said, with plans for all sites to be located near food and drink facilities, which can be used while drivers are charging their cars.

"Through this rollout we will make charging anxiety a thing of the past," said Ian Johnston CEO of Osprey Charging. "High-powered, multi-charger hubs will herald a new era of public EV charging - enabling mass EV adoption and a clean transport revolution.

"Our rollout of hubs across the country's major transport routes will ensure drivers are supported with convenient, reliable, on-the-go charging, delivering the best possible consumer experience for UK motorists."

Kempower designs rapid charging solutions for EVs that optimises the charging of multiple vehicles at the same hub by distributing power based on the needs of each vehicle.

CEO of Kempower, Tomi Ristimäki said: "The UK is one of Europe's fastest-growing EV markets and we have the technology and expertise to accelerate this shift. The modularity of Kempower products ensures they have a small footprint, allowing our customers to make use of limited space in densely populated cities and choose solutions that drive meaningful electrification."

The news was also welcomed by head of future markets at National Grid, Graeme Cooper, who said: "The widespread transition to EVs means we need to rethink how we make, move and use energy. The power demand for charging will be significant, so it's crucial that we use the cleanest and cheapest power in our cars and to make the most of each grid connection. By optimising power management at charging facilities, we can ensure a smooth transition away from petrol and diesel whilst maintaining a stable and effective electricity grid."

In related news, charging network InstaVolt this week announced ambitious plans to add 10,000 chargers to its network by 2030, extending it into Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It said the expansion would also see it introduce AC charger units and 150kW fast chargers at some roadside locations.