Jaguar Land Rover to offer electric rides to world leaders at COP26, government confirms

Cecilia Keating
clock • 1 min read
The Jaguar iPace SUV
Image:

The Jaguar iPace SUV

Jaguar Land Rover will supply an all-electric fleet for delegates attending vital climate talks, government confirms

World leaders and senior delegates attending the COP26 Climate Summit this autumn can expect to be ferried around Glasgow in an electric vehicle (EV), the government has revealed.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, the Cabinet Office confirmed Jaguar Land Rover is to provide a fleet of its EVs for use by world leaders and delegates at the Glasgow Summit.

All vehicles transporting delegates would be sourced from existing fleets in a bid to reduce the carbon footprint of the operation, the government said.

"Jaguar Land Rover is an iconic British brand with a proven track record," said COP26 President Alok Sharma."They are showing climate leadership in their field with award winning electric vehicles, and I am delighted these will be used by world leaders in Glasgow."

The British carmaker has committed to a 1.5C-aligned science-based climate target and has pledged to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036, before achieving net zero across its supply chain, products, and operations three years later.

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré said the firm was "delighted" to become the latest corporate partner to the COP26 Summit.

"We are delighted to partner with COP26 and provide a fleet of all-electric vehicles, including Jaguar I-PACE performance SUVs, to deliver zero-emission transport at the summit," he said. "Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy, Reimagine, which enables us to focus on becoming net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world's most desirable modern luxury vehicles."

Jaguar Land Rover provided similar services at the G7 summit, held in Cornwall this summer, the government said.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Cabinet reshuffle: Victoria Prentis promoted to Environment Minister

'Glaring absence': Why corporates' climate-lite financial statements threaten both the climate and investors

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
03

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
04

'Hypocrisy': Why top banks are getting slammed for working with Cambo oil field operators

• 5 min read
05

'Biggest ever': Ministers earmark £265m for next round of clean power auctions

• 5 min read

More on Automotive

Shell's proposed Energy and Chemical Park in Rotterdam, Netherlands | Credit: Shell
Energy

Shell to build 'Europe's biggest' biofuels plant for aviation and road transport

Rotterdam facility earmarked to begin producing renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel from waste sources from 2024

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock • 3 min read
Credit: BritishVolt
Transport

Green unicorn: Gigafactory developer Britishvolt valued at $1bn

Latest investment round reportedly secures unicorn status for pioneering battery developer

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Centrica
Management

'Upskilling is crucial': Prime Minister hails launch of new Centrica green apprenticeships programme

Centrica's new apprenticeship scheme aims to create 3,500 new roles over the coming decade

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read