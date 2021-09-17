Net Zero Festival Spotlight: Rhian-Mari Thomas, Green Finance Institute CEO

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Leading green economy figures offer their candid views on what net zero means to them ahead of the Net Zero Festival 2021

Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas is chief executive of the Green Finance Institute (GFI), an independent organisation established in 2019 as a result of recommendations made by the Green Finance Taskforce convened by the UK government.

Sitting at the intersection of the public and private sectors, the GFI is backed by government but led by bankers, bringing together global experts with the aim of overcoming barriers to greener financial markets and investment in the UK's net zero transition. 

In new series profiling some of the speakers taking part at the Net Zero Festival later this month, Thomas gives BusinessGreen a run down of her priorities for the year ahead and shares the moment she decided to apply her banking experience to the net zero transition.

Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas is chief executive of the Green Finance Institute.

Have you secured your tickets for the Net Zero Festival 2021 yet? Interested parties can sign up now for a free pass here

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Does a diverse and inclusive workforce make for better business?

The UK government is behind on climate action - but it has public backing to go further

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
03

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
04

'Hypocrisy': Why top banks are getting slammed for working with Cambo oil field operators

• 5 min read
05

'Biggest ever': Ministers earmark £265m for next round of clean power auctions

• 5 min read

More on Investment

ING pledges to reduce funding for upstream oil and gas
Investment

ING pledges to reduce funding for upstream oil and gas

Banking giant sets new target to curb oil and gas funding as part of first integrated climate report

James Murray
James Murray
clock • 2 min read
The Bank of England is itself targeting net zero across its operations by 2050
Investment

MPs urge Bank of England to step up green investment and regulate fossil finance

Dozens of peers and MPs pen letter to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urging him to tighten rules for fossil fuel financing ahead of pivotal COP26 Climate Summit

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Ultra-wealthy investors tout private capital as 'essential' to tackle climate change
Investment

Ultra-wealthy investors tout private capital as 'essential' to tackle climate change

Seven in 10 private wealth holders believe net zero transition is 'the greatest commercial opportunity of our age', survey reveals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read