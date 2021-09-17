Kaluza and Flexitricity team up for flexible grid push

'Intelligent' energy platform Kaluza and demand-response specialist Flexitricity have this week announced a new partnership designed to tap into the growing market for flexible grid services.

Kaluza's technology platform combines electric vehicle smart chargers, V2G chargers and domestic storage batteries as part of a single flexibility service both to local networks and now at a national level. Its AI software leverages real-time data from wholesale energy prices, supply levels, and the weather to optimise connected devices to charge at the cheapest and greenest times while meeting customer needs.

The new collaboration with Flexitricity aims to aggregate domestic smart chargers, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers, and batteries, enabling grid operators to tap into this reserve of flexibile demand to support grid balancing efforts that ultimately lead to lower carbon emissiona and lower bills for customers.

Marzia Zafar, director of sustainability and policy at Kaluza, said the partnership would help tap into the latent energy capacity already available across the UK grid.

"Industrial batteries provide the majority of our system's flexibility while the storage potential of millions of smart devices in homes goes untouched," she said. "This partnership is an important milestone for the industry in enabling end customers to play a role in a greener, cheaper and more resilient energy system, and be rewarded for it. Kaluza has proven the value of its intelligent software across a number of local networks and markets, and we look forward to pioneering a new frontier in domestic flexibility at a national level with domain experts, Flexitricity."

The new partnership will allow domestic half-hourly settled customers with EVs and/or energy storage to participate in the Balancing Mechanism and be rewarded financially for their participation through cheaper rates and lower bills.

"Electrification of transport presents both a huge opportunity for suppliers and customers and a challenge for networks," said Andy Lowe, chief commercial officer at Flexitricity. "The partnership with Kaluza allows us to take a leap forward in demonstrating what flexible EV charging can deliver to help balance the electricity system.

"This partnership has the potential to revolutionise the way the EV market operates and most importantly it will make a significant impact on our 2050 net carbon zero targets. Flexitricity made history last year when we were first to utilise the Balancing Mechanism Wider Access arrangement to trade one of our customers' battery assets. Now we're looking to do the same with a network of EVs."

In order to deliver on the UK's net zero emissions by 2050 goal, the UK will need to electrify much of the economy and increase the volume of renewable energy on the system. Creating more dynamic demand and the appropriate reward mechanisms is widely regarded as essential components for enabling a resilient and affordable transition to a zero emission grid. The issue is currently making headlines as a combination of tight global gas supplies and a lull in wind power output led to soaring wholesale energy prices this week.

In July, Zafar explained in a column for BusinessGreen how Kaluza sees the energy market evolving in the coming years.

"As the UK continues to invest in more renewable energy generation, challenges around how we manage and use this energy effectively, and at true scale, are becoming more critical," she wrote. "Increasing volumes of intermittent renewable power, combined with the mass electrification of heat and transport, mean that generation is becoming less predictable in tandem with rising energy demand. While we cannot control the weather, we can influence demand - but to do this, we need to incentivise customers to become active participants in the energy system."