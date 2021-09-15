Cabinet reshuffle: Robert Jenrick sacked as Housing Secretary

Robert Jenrick has left his role as Housing and Communities Secretary, he confirmed on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

Posting on Wednesday afternoon, the politician said it had been a "huge privilege" to serve at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

"Thank you to everyone at the department for their hard work, dedication and friendship. I'm deeply proud of all we achieved," he wrote. "I will continue to support the Prime Minister and the Government in every way I can."

It's been a huge privilege to serve as Secretary of State @mhclg. Thank you to everyone at the department for their hard work, dedication and friendship. I'm deeply proud of all we achieved.



I will continue to support the Prime Minister and the Government in every way I can. — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) September 15, 2021

In his tenure of Secretary of State, Jenrick presided over a series of controversies and faced major criticism for his initial decision to not use his ministerial powers to block a coal mine being planned in Cumbria.

His departure from the post comes just days after it was announced that major planning reforms developed by his ministry were being watered down to appease backbench Tory MPs.

Joss Garman from the European Climate Foundation said Jenrick's replacement would inherit a number of critical climate issues, including managing the ongoing inquiry over the contentious coal mine project and meeting the challenge of aligning the UK's building construction sector with the nation's net zero goals.

"Jenrick successor will have the Cumbrian coal mine inquiry in their inbox + small issue of how to build loads of Net Zero homes," he wrote.

Connor Schwartz, climate lead at campaign group Friends of the Earth, said in statement that Jenrick's successor had an opportunity to "reset the dial as a champion for action on climate change", and suggested they "hit the ground running with the right policies and strategies that leave oil and coal in the ground, where they belong".

"In the run up to COP26 [climate conference] when all eyes will be on the UK, it was hypocritical that the government even considered a new mine in Cumbria and support for oil drilling in Surrey, so this is a fresh-slate opportunity to get things right," Schwartz said. "At a time when we are asking countries to leave coal in the ground it's clearly hypocritical to try and do the opposite on our own shores. These developments are more than local issues, they contribute to climate chaos and undermine our reputation everywhere."

And Green MP Caroline Lucas urged the government to use the reshuffle to reconsider its proposed reforms to the planning system. "Departure of Robert Jenrick as Housing Secretary must lead to a major rethink of the deeply damaging planning bill which, in its current form, would concrete over huge areas of countryside & deny local communities any meaningful voice in local house building," she said..

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is this afternoon enacting a much anticipated reshuffle as he looks to develop his top team ahead of a busy autumn of climate policy announcments and the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

More to follow