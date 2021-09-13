'Biggest ever': Ministers earmark £265m for next round of clean power auctions

Up to £265m of support will be up for grabs for renewable energy developers in the next Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round which is set to take place later this year, the government has today confirmed.

Unveiling the long-awaited details for the next wave of clean energy contract awards this morning, the government said it would make £200m available to support new offshore wind projects as it seeks to ramp up clean energy capacity to meet the UK's climate goals.

Onshore wind and solar farm developers, meanwhile, will compete for a share of a £10m pot as they re-join the auction scheme after a six-year hiatus, according to the update. The government plans to cap capacity across these "established" technologies at 5GW, with a 3.5GW limit for each, in a bid to address potential concerns about the landscape impacts that could come with a large wave of new onshore renewables development.

A further £55m has been earmarked for emerging renewable technologies, such as tidal power, of which £24m will be specifically ring-fenced for the UK's emerging floating wind turbine sector, the government said.

The government touted the upcoming auction as the "biggest ever renewable energy support scheme" predicting the contracts secured would lead to more renewable energy capacity than the previous three CfD rounds combined.

The CfD scheme sees developers bid for contracts which would see the government effectively guarantee the price at which they can sell clean power to the market. The contracts provide additional payments to cover the difference between wholesale prices and the prices determined at auction, with payments funded through a levy on energy bills.

However, plummeting renewables costs mean that the funding assigned by the government is able to support more projects than before, while minimising the impact on bills. Moreover, the contracts require developers to pay back to the government if wholesale power price exceeds the price set through the contract.

As such, the government today said it wanted December's auction to result in double the renewable electricity capacity secured in the third allocation round CfD deals, which resulted in 5.8GW of clean energy contracts being awarded.

"The new plans set out today deliver on the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan and will support the next generation of renewable electricity projects needed to power our homes and meet our world-leading climate change targets," said Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Trade body RenewableUK welcomed the plans, predicting up to £20bn of investment could be generated from the deals brokered in the upcoming auction, boosting jobs across the UK and curbing household energy bills as the net zero transition gathered pace.

"The sector had called on government to increase the ambition for new renewable energy capacity at the upcoming auction and that is reflected in today's announcement," said the trade association's chief executive Dan McGrail. "In this round we want to see just how low the price of new solar and onshore wind has fallen in the past five years, and make sure that the auction does the heavy lifting to take us towards our 2030 target of 40GW offshore wind."

The trade association also welcomed the government's decision to remove the cap on offshore wind projects and offer dedicated support for floating wind projects, arguing the latter move could put the UK at the forefront of a market that would be critical to achieving net zero emissions.

On Twitter, Rebecca Williams of the Global Wind Energy Council, said the auction round demonstrated "important and ambitious leadeship on renewables" ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

.@beisgovuk has published details of next Contracts for Difference auctions for #renewables. And it's good. Really good!



- no cap on volume of offshore wind that can be built

- big role for onshore wind&solar

- big pot for innovative renewable technologies like floating wind https://t.co/Nj12ABCFYX — Rebecca Williams (@reawilliams_) September 13, 2021

Phillip Dunne MP, chairman of the Parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee, welcomed the government's plans, noting the auction would "help net zero Britain, provide welcome demand signals to investors, and give industry the confidence it needs to secure the skills for the future".

But he urged government to follow up the investment in new generation capacity with support for other critical clean energy infrastructure. "The investment can only do so much if the infrastructure cannot support the projects hoping to be achieved," Dunne warned. "Our committee has highlighted in our work on technological innovations that the connection of expanding offshore wind farms to the grid must be reviewed and that adequate investment is required for deep water port capacity."

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the final levels of support and capacity in the auction could be higher, noting that it expected to make further announcements ahead of the launch of the scheme.

It also confirmed that it planned to publish updated guidance for offshore wind projects in England designed "to ensure local communities are given a more effective voice on local development".

The UK's energy mix has transformed dramatically over the last decade as its fleet of clean energy generators has expanded, in large part powered by the CfD scheme since its launch in 2014. Clean energy delivered 43.1 per cent of UK electricity in 2020, with wind power alone providing just short of a quarter of the country's electricity supply, according to government statistics.

Meanwhile, trade association Scottish Renewables reported earlier this year that renewables met 97 per cent of Scotland's electricity demand in 2020.