'Aluminium pods are in fact recyclable': Sainsbury's seeks to boost coffee pod recycling rates

Sainsbury's has started labelling its own brand aluminium coffee pods as recyclable, after discovering that contrary to popular belief waste management facilities are typically able to process the small capsules for recycling.

The new recycling label will state that used pods must be emptied of all coffee grinds and rinsed before they can be recycled, but once that is done they can be recycled through conventional recycling services.

In partnership with coffee pod manufacturer Dualit and the On-Pack Recycling Label scheme, Sainsbury's investigated how aluminium coffee pods could be recycled and discovered they can be recycled in regular collections so long as they are clean.

"Whilst we might be the first retailer to label our own brand coffee pods as recyclable, it's important to understand that many aluminium pods are in fact recyclable," said Claire Hughes, director of Product and Innovation at Sainsbury's. "We hope others follow suit and change their packaging to raise awareness and encourage recycling."

Aluminium coffee capsules have been widely believed to be non-recyclable through conventional kerb-side collection services. As such, compostable or refillable alternatives have entered the market as a solution, while leading coffee pod manufacturers have launched dedicated take back services where customers return used pods via the post or assigned recycling collection points so that they can be recycled at specialist facilities.

For example, in April 2021 Podback, a specialist aluminium coffee pod kerbside recycling scheme, launched attracting partnerships from some of the biggest coffee brands, including L'Or and Nespresso.

However, Sainsbury's and its new partners insist that as long as the coffee grounds are removed, the aluminium pods can be processed alongside other metal materials for recycling.

As such, Sainsbury's is to start selling a Dualit EcoPress, a device that separates the coffee from the aluminium, from November in a bid to encourage more customers to recycle their pods.