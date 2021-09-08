Jo Bamford and the Hydrogen Taskforce announce plans to boost the use of low-carbon hydrogen | Credit:Hydrogen Society

Jo Bamford, heir to manufacturing giant JCB and founder of hydrogen specialist Ryze, has set up a major new hydrogen investment fund in collaboration with investment partnership Vedra Partners.

The new investment fund, dubbed HyCap, has already attracted £200m through its first funding round, with Bamford reportedly aiming to raise £1bn in total. The money will be invested across the hydrogen production chain, and aims to accelerate the development of hydrogen production capacity and new green jobs.

Bamford has reportedly already identified over 40 firms which could benefit from the fund.

The announcement follows the publication of the UK Hydrogen Strategy last month, which set out how the government plans to meet its goal of five gigawatts of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030, backed by a £4bn investment programme.

The Climate Change Committee's Sixth Carbon Budget estimated that 223 terawatts of low-carbon hydrogen will be in demand by 2050, providing a mechanism for slashing carbon emissions from heavy industry and transport. The Hydrogen Taskforce, a coalition of the industry's largest organisations including BP, EDF, Ørsted, and Shell, predicts hydrogen demand at that scale could reduce emissions by up to 30 megatons of CO2 per year, the equivalent of taking 17 million cars off the road.

In related news, the Hydrogen Taskforce has this week announced the launch of a new information hub that aims to support local authorities and policy makers as they develop and deploy low-carbon hydrogen strategies.

The Building a Hydrogen Society information hub will collate resources that promote the use of hydrogen, and other low-carbon solutions, and continually build its database with case studies from local authorities, best practice information, and the option for councils to become a member and have access to support from experts.

The move was welcomed by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. "Hydrogen has the power to transform the UK's economy and help us achieve our climate change targets," he said. "Our new Hydrogen Strategy will unleash the private capital necessary to ramp up domestic production and cut costs, while delivering thousands of green jobs in the process.

"The work of the Hydrogen Taskforce will support local authorities and policymakers in developing a thriving hydrogen sector in the UK, providing the right resources for a low-carbon economy to be built at both a local and UK-wide level."