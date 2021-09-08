'Set up to fail': NAO publishes damning assessment of government's Green Homes Grant fiasco

Bea Tridimas
clock 08 September 2021 • 5 min read
Green Homes Grant scheme "set up to fail" critics say | Credit: iStock
Green Homes Grant scheme "set up to fail" critics say | Credit: iStock

National Audit Office argues much-criticised green retrofit grant scheme was badly rushed and failed to deliver on its goals

The National Audit Office (NAO) will today publish a damning report on the government's handling of its much-criticised Green Homes Grant scheme, alleging that Ministers were over-ambitious in trying to deliver the programme over a six-month timeframe, executed the scheme poorly, and failed to learn from the mistakes that dogged previous energy efficiency funding initiatives.

The scheme was the main component of the Treasury's Plan for Jobs, a £3bn package focused on boosting the green buildings market that was announced in July 2020 as part of the government's pledge to deliver a 'green recovery' from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme offered homeowners vouchers worth up to £5,000, rising to £10,000 for low-income households, to help fund approved energy efficiency improvements. It was initially scheduled to run over the six months between September 2020 and March 2021 in a bid to provide a short term jobs boost as the country moved out of the first coronavirus lockdown, while also catalysing the market for green home improvements in support of the UK's net zero emissions targets.

However, the scheme was dogged by administrative delays that left many households unable to secure promised vouchers and a shortfall of suppliers that meant households interested in taking advantage of the grants could not find certified businesses to undertake upgrade work. The roll out of the scheme was then further disrupted by the UK's second and third lockdown, as cases of coronavirus soared over the winter.

The government initially responded to the criticism by extending the deadline for the scheme, but then axed the programme altogether at short distance, prompting fierce criticism from green businesses and campaign groups.

The NAO, an independent body that examines how public money has been spent, today joined the chorus of criticism over the government's handling of the scheme, concluding that mismanagement of the scheme meant it had failed to meet its stated targets.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial strategy (BEIS) aimed to support over 80,000 jobs and help 600,000 homes save on their energy bills through the scheme. But the government has since amended its forecasts and now hopes to help just 47,000 homes undertake green upgrades, less than a 12th of the original aim. The scheme is thought to have supported fewer than 6,000 jobs over the past 12 months, despite its being billed as one of the centrepieces of the government's stimulus plan.

"The aim to achieve immediate economic stimulus through the Green Homes Grant voucher scheme meant that it was rushed," said said Gareth Davies, head of the NAO and officer of the House of Commons. "As a result, its benefits for carbon reduction were significantly reduced and ultimately, it did not create the number of jobs government had hoped for."

The Treasure gave BEIS only 12 weeks to design the scheme, according to the report, meaning that by the official end date of the scheme in March, the administrative system to process applications was not yet in place and applications required manual processing. Between October 2020 and April 2021, BEIS received 3,000 complaints, including about delays in issuing vouchers and paying installers, and difficulties with the application process.

The report criticises BEIS for opting to go ahead with the scheme's launch, despite warnings from firms that bid for the administration contract that it would not be possible to establish an application system in the proposed timeframe.

BEIS now expects to spend £314m fulfilling the grants, £50m of which will be spent on administration, accounting for more than £1,000 of administration work per home involved in the scheme.

The NAO report also criticised the government for failing to learn from its previous energy schemes by not sufficiently taking into account the needs and challenges faced by stakeholders to the programme. According to the audit, BEIS did not consult retrofit installers until after the scheme was announced and did not consider the time it would take to train people with the specialist skills needed meet increased demand for installing low-carbon heat technology and insulation.

The report ramps up pressure on the government to deliver an effective replacement scheme and building decarbonisation strategy as part of the much-anticipated Heat and Buildings Strategy, which is due to be released in the coming weeks following a major row between Number 10 and the Treasury over how to pay for energy efficiency upgrades and the deployment of green heating technologies.

Meg Hillier, chair of the Committee of Public Accounts, the select committee that oversees government expenditures, said the NAO report provided further evidence the Green Homes Grant scheme "was set up to fail, with an undeliverable timetable and overly complex design which took little account of supplier and homeowners' needs".

She added the administrative costs attached to the scheme were "astonishing" and she hoped the government would now "learn the lessons from this botched scheme".

Doug Parr, Greenpeace UK's policy director, said: "The Green Homes Grant failed to deliver because of cowboy politicians, not cowboy builders, or because energy efficiency improvements are a bad idea. The schemes shoddy handling has left homeowners disappointed, businesses out of pocket, job promises unfulfilled and the UK no closer to decarbonising its housing."

He called on the government to now implement a new, long-term plan which would commit the necessary funding to help homes slash their carbon emissions and energy bills.

In respsonse to the NAO report, a government spokesperson said: "As the NAO recognises, the Green Homes Grant voucher scheme was designed as a short-term economic stimulus and was delivered during an ongoing pandemic."

The spokesperson went on to say that nearly 100 per cent of applications have now been processed, while other parts of the Green Homes Grant programme continue to "effectively transform the energy efficiency of local authority housing". The spokesperson added that the government is continuing to invest £9bn in improving the energy efficiency of buildings.

The news comes as further evidence emerged yesterday of the huge pent-up demand for green retrofit projects across the country. New research from Natwest revealed that 52 per cent of homeowners plan to make green improvements to their home in the next 10 years, although costs remain a major barrier blocking many households from undertaking improvements. Natwest concluded that more needs to be done to accelerate the market for green home upgrades, adding further pressure on the government to deiver an ambitious Heat and Buildings Strategy.

JCB heir Jo Bamford set to launch £1bn low-carbon hydrogen investment fund

Less that one per cent of global aid spent on air pollution projects, despite escalating health crisis

