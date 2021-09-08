RecycleBlade: Siemens Gamesa produces world's first recyclable wind turbine blades

A number of fully recyclable wind turbine blades are set to be installed at an offshore wind farm off the coast of Germany, in a move that been heralded as a landmark moment in the drive towards a more circular economy for the booming global wind energy industry.

Equipment manufacturer Siemens Gamesa and developer RWE announced on Tuesday that wind turbines equipped with pioneering RecycleBlade technologies would start to produce power off the coast of Heligoland from next year. The first six 81-metre long RecyclableBlades have been produced at the Siemens Gamesa blade factory in Aalborg, Denmark.

While established recycling practices are in place for the tower and nacelle components of wind turbines, turbine blades have long presented a recycling challenge to operators due to their use of composite materials. But Siemens Gamesa's RecycleBlade is cast together with a new type of resin that makes it easy to separate the blade's different components at the end of its working life, according to the manufacturer.

On top of its agreement with RWE, the Spanish-German engineering firm confirmed it had also signed deals to provide several sets of 'RecycleBlades' for offshore wind power plants planned by France's EDF Renewables and Germany's WPD.

Andreas Nauen, CEO of Siemens Gamesa, emphasised that delivering a circular wind industry would be critical as efforts to tackle the climate emergency gathered pace.

"The time to tackle climate emergency is now, and we need to do it in a holistic way," he said. "In pioneering wind circularity - where elements contribute to a circular economy of the wind industry - we have reached a major milestone in a society that puts care for the environment at its heart. The RecyclableBlade is another tangible example of how Siemens Gamesa is leading technological development in the wind industry."

Sven Utermöhlen, the CEO of RWE Renewables' offshore wind business, said 'RecycleBlades' were just one of a number of innovations being tested at its 342MW Kaskasi wind plant.

"We are pleased that our offshore wind farm Kaskasi is able to provide a fantastic facility for testing innovations; here we are preparing to test special steel collars and to use an improved installation method for foundations," he said. "Now, Kaskasi is set to install the world's first recyclable wind turbine blade manufactured by Siemens Gamesa. This is a significant step in advancing the sustainability of wind turbines to the next level."