Green Heat Network Fund: Government launches £270m fund to boost low-carbon heating

The government will today announce the introduction of a new £270m Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF) to finance low-carbon technologies that heat buildings via a central network, following the end of the Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP), which has been active since 2018.

Heat networks are more efficient than individual energy-intensive heating systems like boilers and can also enable large-scale transitions to renewable heat sources by connecting multiple buildings to one heat source via underground pipes.

The GHNF will only fund heat network projects that feature low-carbon technologies, such as heat pumps, waste heat recovery systems, and geothermal energy projects, so as to help drive the transition away from fossil fuel boilers over the next 15 years. The scheme will open for applications in April 2022 and will fund low-carbon heating projects through to 2025 in support of the UK's emissions reduction targets.

"Finding a mix of innovative solutions to how we heat our homes in the most affordable way is going to be vital as we support people to gradually transition away from gas boilers over the next 15 years," said Energy Minister Lord Martin Callanan.

"Today's announcement shows we are going even further in our goals to expand this tried and tested heat networks technology, making even more use of the likes of recovered heat from the London Underground to heat our homes. The Green Heat Network Fund will also allow us to drive forward the new, cost-effective and low-carbon technologies we need to kick-start new industries and support new jobs in the low-carbon technology sector as we build back greener from the pandemic."

There are currently over 14,000 heat networks in the UK, meeting around two per cent of the UK's demand for heating. The previous funding programme, HNIP financed over £165m of heating schemes over the past three years, awarding its latest round of funding of £24m just last week to support the extension of a heat network in the London borough of Enfield that will connect homes to heat recovery project.

Many HNIP funded heat network projects were powered by fossil fuel sources, with the expectation that they can transition to low-carbon alternatives over time. But the new fund will help existing heat networks transition to low-carbon sources in addition to building new ones. It aims to fund an estimated 10.3 megatons of carbon savings by 2050, the equivalent of taking 4.5 million cars off the roads in England for a year.

The announcement comes alongside the publication of a new study which identifies sites across the UK where new heat networks could be best-placed.

In related news, electricity distributor UK Power Networks has launched a fifth round of funding for its Power Partners scheme, which aims to offer NGOs and charities grants of between £2,000 and £20,000 to support projects that tackle fuel poverty.

The latest announcements come ahead of the much anticipated release of the government's Heat and Buildings Strategy, which is expected to be published this autumn and set out how the government plans to slash emissions from buildings and catalyse the market for green heat technologies such as heat pumps and hydrogen boilers.

The crucial document has been repeatedly delayed in response to a fierce debate within government over how to fund programmes that would improve building energy efficiency and incentivise the shift away from fossil fuel boilers.