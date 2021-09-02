'Climate Heroes': New educational handbook encourages children to engage with nature

Bea Tridimas
clock 02 September 2021 • 2 min read
Wildlife Trusts launch new education guide for children Credit:Emma Websdale
Wildlife Trusts launch new education guide for children Credit:Emma Websdale

The Wildlife Trusts release new guides to help primary school children learn about how to tackle the climate crisis

The Wildlife Trusts today launched Nature's Climate Heroes, a new educational pack that aims to help primary school children learn about climate change in an effort and enhance environmental education across the country.

The guide features four natural "superheroes" that capture and store carbon - seagrass, saltmarsh, leaves, and soil - and aims to help teachers of children aged seven to 11 talk about climate change without it becoming overwhelming or "scary".

The grassroots environmental restoration and conversation movement wants to see nature and climate issues become routine teaching topics in primary schools, arguing that climate change solutions should be "fundamental" to children's education.

"The interlinked climate and ecological crises present the biggest challenges ever faced by humanity," said Fiona Groves, education and learning manager at The Wildlife Trusts. "This can be extremely daunting, especially for children with their whole lives ahead of them.

"In this crucial decade for determining the future climate, we want children and young people to understand how nature can help us while empowering them to take action in their communities. It's so important teachers have access to engaging resources that give them confidence to teach these issues and that children, as well as adults, feel able to make a difference."

Research led by Teach the Future, a campaign for better climate education in schools, found that 70 per cent of teachers have not received adequate training on climate change education, while 92 per cent of teachers are concerned about climate change and 41 per cent say climate change is rarely or never mentioned in their schools.

The project has been funded by the People's Postcode Lottery's Postcode Climate Challenge, which is awarding £24m raised by lottery players to 12 charities to support climate action.

Commenting on the launch of the guidebook, Laura Chow, head of charities at People's Postcode Lottery, said: "Nature can be our biggest ally in helping us fight back against climate change. I'm delighted funding raised by our players will allow pupils across the country to discover these climate heroes, helping to develop a lifelong understanding and appreciation of our natural world and the role it can play in helping us tackle the issue."

Further research led by UCL in conjunction with the Wildlife Trusts revealed that spending time in nature has a positive impact on children's health and well-being, and as such the campaign group is advocating that all children should have the opportunity to learn in natural spaces.

In a further move to encourage young people to engage with climate action, the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College has this week partnered with Octopus Energy to host the Grantham Climate Art Prize 2021.

Launched yesterday, the art prize asks young people to submit designs that incorporate at least one of the UK's endangered species. The seven winning designs will be transformed into murals across the country to raise awareness of local climate change issues.

