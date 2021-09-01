Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

Bea Tridimas
clock 01 September 2021 • 2 min read
Octopus Energy Group partners with Severn Trent for major renewables projects | Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Octopus Energy Group partners with Severn Trent for major renewables projects | Credit: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy Group's first collaboration with a major utility aims to help Severn Trent reach net zero emissions by 2030

Octopus Energy Group has today announced a major new partnership with Severn Trent, the UK's second largest water company, that will aim to develop a series of renewable energy projects across the Midlands.

The new partnership will explore the potential for generating clean energy at Severn Trent sites and other locations, such as unused land in the region, in a bid to help the utility reach its net zero emissions targets.

"Severn Trent is one of the most important and vital companies in the Midlands, and we're delighted to be working with them to create even more value for the people of the region in the form of renewable energy," said Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, which will manage the partnership.

"As net zero commitments are becoming increasingly important in the fight against climate change, we're hoping more large-scale utilities like Severn Trent see the value in using their land to drive the green energy revolution. By being actively involved in their own energy supply chain, they are starting an exciting journey to becoming carbon neutral that will help make the Midlands cleaner and better for generations to come."

The partnership marks Octopus Energy's first collaboration with a major utility to deliver renewable energy projects.

Echoing comments made by Octopus Energy's CEO, Liv Garfield, chief executive of Severn Trent, said: "This is an exciting new partnership which has the potential to revolutionise the way we generate renewable energy across our sites. We're looking forward to working with Octopus Energy and benefiting from their expertise and experience, marking a major step forward on our journey to net zero."

Severn Trent has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2030 through a strategy that would see it switch to 100 per cent renewable energy and deploy a fleet of entirely electric vehicles, among other climate initiatives. The company is also set to invest £565m in improving the environment and infrastructure in the Midlands.

