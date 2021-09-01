Shell has today announced a new goal to have 50,000 on-street electric vehicle (EV) charge posts installed across the UK by the end of 2025, following the launch of a new financing offer to help local authorities deploy chargers at scale.

Following on from its February acquisition of Ubitricity, Shell said it was working to deliver more than a third of the 150,000 public chargers that the Climate Change Committee (CCC) has recommended should be installed by 2025.

Ubitricity specialises in providing on-street chargers that are integrated into existing streetlights or bollards, delivering accessible chargers to the majority of city residents who do not have access to off-street parking and as such are unable to install domestic chargers.

The company already operates over 3,600 chargers in the UK providing it with an almost 15 per cent market share. But Shell today stressed there was an urgent need to rapidly accelerate the roll out of chargepoints and as such it was looking to work closely with local authorities to fund installations.

The government's Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) currently meets 75 per cent of the cost of installing on-street chargers through its On-Street Residential Charging Scheme (ORCS). Shell said that for local authorities looking to install Ubitricity charge posts, it was "prepared to cover the remaining costs, subject to commercial terms".

"It's vital to speed up the pace of EV charger installation across the UK and this aim and financing offer is designed to help achieve that," said David Bunch, Shell's UK Country Chair. "Whether at home, at work or on-the-go, we want to give drivers across the UK accessible EV charging options, so that more drivers can switch to electric."

Shell reiterated that its plans to expand Ubitricity were part of a wider strategy to also accelerate the roll out of fast chargers at its forecourts and a wider charging network at supermarkets and other commercial sites. The company said it was aiming to expand EV charging network from more than 60,000 charge points today to around 500,000 by 2025.

The new target and financing offer was welcomed by Transport Minister Rachel Maclean who said that "together with industry and local authorities, we can create cleaner, greener local communities - providing EV chargepoints for people without off-street parking across the country".

"As more and more people make the switch to electric, this is a great example of how private investment is being used alongside government support to ensure that our EV infrastructure is fit for the future," she added. "This is crucial as we build back greener and accelerate towards COP26."

The move comes amidst growing calls for the government and petrol and service station operators to accelerate the roll out of EV chargers or risk demand for chargers outstripping supply in the coming years as the UK's fleet of plug-in vehicles continues to rapidly expand.

It also follows the publication yesterday of a major new report from the Tony Blair Institute, which warned the government was failing to adequately prepare for the collapse in fuel duty revenues and accompanying surge in congestion that is likely to occur as more drivers switch to EVs.