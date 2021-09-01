'Lost opportunity': Analysts warn 'business-as-usual' Covid-19 recovery plans set to burn through 1.5C carbon budget by 2030

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 September 2021 • 4 min read
iStock
Image:

iStock

World is on track to drain remaining carbon budget for 1.5C scenario by end of this decade and put world on track for 2.3C of warming by 2100, according to latest edition of DNV's influential Energy Transition Outlook

The carbon budget for a 1.5C warming scenario is on track to be exhausted by the end of this decade after pandemic recovery packages largely failed to put the world on a more sustainable development pathway....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Net Zero Strategy: Energy Systems Catapult calls for market incentives to be aligned with net zero agenda

Can improved ESG data, definitions, and standards really 'green' the banking sector?

Most read
01

'Net zero is not enough': Why climate experts are calling for 'net negative' emissions strategies

27 August 2021 • 7 min read
02

ZeroAvia taps Octopus Hydrogen to fuel zero carbon aircraft plans

26 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

'Ground-breaking': Wireless charging e-vans hit the road in Edinburgh

26 August 2021 • 4 min read
04

'The only option left': Recolight boss arrested again for part in Extinction Rebellion protests

26 August 2021 • 4 min read
05

Shell powers up plans to install 50,000 Ubitricity EV charge points

01 September 2021 • 3 min read

More on Climate change

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity
Energy

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

Policy and investment to boost domestic manufacturing and skills training are urgently required to support the heat pump rollout, explains Dr Richard Lowes from the Regulatory Assistance Project

Dr Richard Lowes, Regulatory Assistance Project
clock 02 September 2021 • 6 min read
Octopus Energy Group partners with Severn Trent for major renewables projects | Credit: Octopus Energy
Infrastructure

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

Octopus Energy Group's first collaboration with a major utility aims to help Severn Trent reach net zero emissions by 2030

Bea Tridimas
clock 01 September 2021 • 2 min read
Hundreds of activists around the world endorse the Plant Based Treaty Credit:Plant Based Treaty
Climate change

'Plant Based Treaty': New campaign seeks to put climate-friendly diets at heart of global decarbonisation efforts

Activists gathered yesterday at 100 locations worldwide to promote plans for a new international Plant Based Treaty

Bea Tridimas
clock 01 September 2021 • 2 min read