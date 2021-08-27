Pole Position: Nissan signs up to UN-backed Race to Zero

clock 27 August 2021 • 3 min read
Pole Position: Nissan signs up to UN-backed Race to Zero

Company becomes first Japanese automaker to join high profile campaign, as it confirms plans for science-based emissions targets

Nissan yesterday announced it has joined the UN's Race to Zero campaign, providing a further boost to the auto giant's vehicle electrification and carbon neutrality goals.

The company said the move made it the first Japanese automaker to join the campaign, as it also confirmed it has signed the UN's Business Ambition for 1.5C commitment and formally joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which is a requirement for any business participating in the campaign.

Nissan said its existing 'well below 2C' carbon reduction targets - which have seen it commit to delivering carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050 - have now been independently validated by the SBTi, ensuring that they are aligned with the latest climate science.

"Through joining the SBTi and participating in these campaigns, we are renewing our determination to work with like-minded companies and local governments around the world to solve the challenges of climate change and realize a sustainable society," said Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida.

"To accelerate global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, Nissan will continue to address various issues in a responsible manner, including further promotion of electrification. Also at Nissan we are determined to fulfil our role as a company that will continue to be needed by our stakeholders in the future."

The company stressed that its electrification plans are at the heart of its climate strategy, which has seen it announce goals to ensure 100 per cent of its all-new vehicle offerings to be electrified in the key markets of Japan, China, the United States and Europe by the early 2030s.

The latest news was welcomed by Alberto Carrillo Pineda, managing director and co-founder of the SBTi, who urged more companies to join the initiative.

"Bold and urgent action is needed to limit the worst effects of climate breakdown and unlock a sustainable future for us all," he said. "As the first Japanese automaker to commit to the Business Ambition for 1.5C campaign, Nissan is joining more than 700 companies worldwide in working towards the most ambitious and robust science-based emissions reduction targets.

"By aligning with climate science, Nissan is making a clear declaration that it is ready and willing to play its part in achieving the Paris Agreement. All other companies worldwide must take immediate action to increase their climate ambitions and support the global economy to significantly reduce emissions and achieve net-zero before 2050."

COP26 President Designate Alok Sharma similarly welcomed the latest expansion of the Race to Zero campaign, which is working to sign up as many high profile businesses as possible ahead of the crucial UN Climate Summit in Glasgow this autumn.

"It is fantastic to see Nissan join the Race to Zero," he said. "They are the first Japanese vehicle manufacturer to sign up and through their manufacturing of batteries in North East England for electric cars, are demonstrating real leadership in the transition to net zero across the UK.

"By joining the Race to Zero, Nissan is now part of the largest global alliance of companies, cities, investors, regions and universities committed to working together towards halving global emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 at the very latest."

James Murray
