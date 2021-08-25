Pioneering work to curb the environmental impact of biomass feedstocks has received a boost today, with the award of £4m of funding to a raft of cutting edge projects exploring everything from potential uses for seaweed and algaes to how whisky by-products can be harnessed to generate energy.

The government announced the latest wave of funding from its Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme, providing grants worth up to £200,000 to 24 projects from across the UK.

The use of biomass feedstocks to generate energy or produce materials is expected to play a major role in the transition to a net zero emission economy. But the sector has long been dogged by concerns that soaring demand for feedstocks could have significant land use and environmental impacts that may negate the emissions savings that should result from moving from fossil fuels to biomass.

Advocates of biomass technologies counter that new feedstocks and techniques could allow the growing industry to continue to operate without having a knock on impact on agricultural land or natural carbon sinks, and the Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme aims to help explore the technical and commercial viability of a range of new approaches to sourcing feedstocks.

The government said the projects - which include initiatives to growing algae from whisky manufacturing, increase yields of grass varieties, and accelerate the breeding of willow trees - would "boost biomass productivity in the UK, through breeding, planting, cultivating and harvesting of organic energy materials".

"Working to develop new and greener types of fuel like biomass is an important part of building a diverse and green energy mix that we will need to achieve our climate change targets," said Energy Minister Lord Callanan. "We are backing UK innovators to ensure we have a homegrown supply of biomass materials, which is part of our wider plans to continue driving down carbon emissions as we build back greener."

The government said the funding would enable greater supply of organic materials from domestic sources rather than the use of imported materials, which is currently a major source of feedstocks for the biomass power sector.

The funding awards come ahead of the publication of a new biomass strategy, which is expected in 2022 and will review the amount of sustainable biomass available to the UK and how this could be best utilised across the economy to help achieve the government's net zero and wider environmental commitments.

Some opponents of biomass power hope the review will explore concerns that growing demand for feedstocks could fuel deforestation that leads to a net increase in emissions. But advocates for the industry are optimistic it will conclude that significant sustainable sources of biomass are available and that the sector can play a key role in slashing emissions, especially in conjunction with carbon capture and storage technologies.

The latest funding awards were welcomed by the recipients, who argued the support would help drive investment in new tree-planting programmes and help identify potential alternative sources of biomass feedstocks.

Dr Matthew Brown, co-founder of Forest Creation Partners, said the funding would "enable us to find more places to plant trees up and down the country, fighting climate change and supporting local nature and communities".

"We're proud to be part of Britain's global leadership in using data science to create a greener and better world," he added.

Similarly, Dr Sebastien Jubeau and Dr Douglas McKenzie founders of Phycofoods, said the company was "delighted to have been awarded a contract to evaluate the feasibility of producing microalgae at significant industrial quantities using CO2 and nutrients produced as by-products of whisky production".

"If this evaluation is promising we will work with our partners in the whisky industry to develop a plan for the UK's first demonstration plant that will be operating before the end of 2023," they said.

Other recipients included Rickerby Estates Ltd in Carlisle which has received over £150,000 to explore scaling-up the harvesting of willow crops using new cutting-edge technology such as automated processing machinery that is controlled by GPS satellite guidance systems; Green Fuels Research Limited in Gloucestershire which received over £190,000 for a project that will allow microscopic algae to be produced for biomass using wastewater from breweries and dairy industries; SeaGrown Limited in Scarborough which is set to use over £180,000 of funding to develop new techniques to farm and harvest seaweed off the North Yorkshire coast, taking advantage of seaweed's qualities as a source of biomass and its ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Impact Laboratories Limited in Stirlingshire has received over £170,000 to look at innovation in the commercial cultivation of algae utilising heat provided by geothermally-warmed water from abandoned mine sites, and Aberystwyth University has received over £160,000 to support its 'Miscanspeed' project, which is looking at ways to improve the breeding of high-yielding, resilient Miscanthus or elephant grass to provide a sustainable biomass feedstock.