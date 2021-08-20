Quorn on the Kop: Liverpool FC serves up meat-free steak pies at Anfield

(L-R) Neil Ruddock and John Barnes plan to serve up the meat-free pies to fans at Anfield on Saturday | Credit: Quorn

Liverpool Football Club has teamed up with Quorn to serve up meat-free pies at for fans at its Anfield homeground in a bid to encourage more climate-friendly dietary choices, the meat-alternative food brand announced yesterday.

Starting this Saturday 21 August, the climate-friendly take on the classic steak pie will be available to buy at Anfield for Liverpool's first home match of the season against Burnley FC.

If every spectator which typically buys steak pies switched to the new Quorn version, it could cut over 100 tonnes of carbon emissions in one game, the equivalent of lighting up the stadium for 33 seasons, according to the firm. The meat-free steak pie is made using mycoprotein, which Quorn claims uses 90 per cent less land and water compared to meat.

Liverpool FC legends John Barnes and Neil ‘Razor' Ruddock have been tapped to launch the new pies at the game on Saturday, serving them up for fans in the match-day pie fan. The two former players have already trialled the pies around the local area, according to Quorn.

Former England international Barnes said: "Making better food choices for the environment is a team effort, and given how tasty these Quorn pies are, this is one ‘Super Sub' that I think our Liverpool FC supporters are going to enjoy seeing at Anfield!"

Ruddock added: "I love my grub so the thing I love most about Quorn's meat-free pies are they're a sustainable choice and absolutely delicious."

The move forms part of Liverpool's #MeatFreeMatchdays campaign, which follows the results of a survey of football fans carried out by Quorn. The research revealed 45 per cent of football fans have tried a non-meat diet, while 78 per cent would change their diets to help the planet and a further 74 per cent would make more sustainable food choices at games in the future, the firm said.

However, the survey results also highlighted a lack of publicly-available information on the climate impacts of diets, with only 20 per cent of respondents aware that choosing a meat-free option was better for the environment, and 22 per cent keen to change but unsure where to start.

Yet the same survey also found 16 million pies are eaten at clubs in an average Premier League season. As such, if every spectator at Anfield swapped to Quorn's meat-free pie instead, it could save an estimated 1,250 tonnes of carbon emissions in one season, the firm said.

Quorn and Liverpool FC first teamed up last year as part of the football club's ‘The Red Way' sustainability initiative.

Quorn's marketing director, Gill Riley, called on Liverpool fans to get behind the new campaign. "Not only are our Quorn pies super tasty, they are a smart sustainable option. By making better food choices, we can all make a real difference to our health and the health of the planet," he said. "Everyone's a winner."