Nottingham ramps up wireless electric taxi charging trial

A suite of electric taxis in Nottingham are to be emblazoned with green and blue livery to emphasise their environmental credentials as part of a pioneering wireless-charging trial taking place in the city over the coming months.

Government body the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) is funding the £4.37m Wireless Charging of Electric Taxis (WiCET) trial, which aims to collect data on journey distance and battery level of the nine wireless electric taxis available to hail on Nottingham's streets.

Two WiCET taxis have already been fitted with the wireless charging technology this summer, while the final seven will be transformed at the beginning of next year. The trial is due to run until March 2022, with the phrase 'This electric taxi will charge wirelessly' emblazoned on each of the taxis taking part, OZEV announced yesterday.

"Investment in research and development is key to our mission of putting the UK at the forefront of the design, manufacture and use of zero emission vehicles," said Abdul Chowdhury, head of Innovation at OZEV. "By supporting these innovative technologies, we are helping to deliver our road transport decarbonisation goals, whilst anchoring economic activity across the UK."

The project aims to demonstrate the potential for wireless charging electric taxis in medium and large cities, which allows a taxi to be charged in short bursts when stationed over a wireless induction pad on the ground, akin to how a wireless mobile phone charges up. The technology is designed to optimise battery usage, reduce range anxiety and increase availability of electric taxi services for passengers, according to OZEV.

"The WiCET project is part of our diverse innovation programme looking to address the challenges associated with the transition to zero emission vehicles. Wireless charging technology has clear commercial and consumer experience opportunities but most importantly could help address some accessibility challenges associated with charging an EV," added Chowdhury.

Nottingham City councillor Sally Longford, portfolio holder for energy and environment, said the electric taxi trial would serve to demonstate how clean technologies could benefit both the environment and make travelling more convenient for passengers.

"Making our taxis cleaner will help to improve air quality in the city, and help us reach our goal of becoming the UK's first carbon neutral city by 2028," she said. "We've had a lot of positive feedback from passengers too about how much quieter and pleasant the electric taxis are. I'm looking forward to seeing this new technology trialled on our streets."