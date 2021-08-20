Unicef: One billion children at 'extremely high risk' from climate crisis

More than half of all children on the planet live in the 33 countries at greatest peril from the climate crisis, putting one billion of them at "exteremly high risk", Unicef has warned

In its first ever child-focused analysis of the climate risk, the UN children's agency today unveiled a ranking of countries worldwide based on children's exposure to climate and environmental events, their vulnerability to those events, and their access to essential services - and the results are stark.

It estimates around a billion children around the world are at "extremely high risk" of exposure to climate events such as cyclones, heatwaves or flooding, and that they are particularly vulnerable to these events due to poor essential services, such as water, sanitation and access to healthcare.

Children living in the Central African Republic, Chad, Nigeria, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau are most at risk of the impacts of climate change worldwide, the report finds. That comes despite these and many of the other countries ranked highest for climate risk responsible for the among lowest greenhouse gas emissions, underscoring the deep disparity between richer and poorer nations with regards to both causes and effects of the climate crisis.

The 33 countries most at risk together emit nine per cent of global emissions, according to Unicef, whereas only one of the ten highest emitting countries - which account for nearly 70 per cent of global emissions - is ranked as "extremely high risk" in the report.

"For the first time, we have a complete picture of where and how children are vulnerable to climate change, and that picture is almost unimaginably dire," said Henrietta Fore, Unicef executive director. "Climate and environmental shocks are undermining the complete spectrum of children's rights, from access to clean air, food and safe water; to education, housing, freedom from exploitation, and even their right to survive. Virtually no child's life will be unaffected."

The Children's Climate Risk Index also measured how many children were exposed to flooding, cyclones, diseases, lead and air pollution, heatwaves and water scarcity, and found that nearly every child around the world is at risk from one of these hazards.

The worst affected countries faced multiple risks, meaning one in three children live in areas where at least four of the hazards might occur, and one in seven live in places affected by at least five hazards, according to the report.

Unicef urged the world to act quickly to tackle the climate crisis, and to prioritise actions to protect children from its worst impacts. Governments and businesses around the world should invest in climate resilience actions for children, include children in climate decisions and educate children to prepare them to adapt to climate change, it said. Moreover, it called on countries to halve their emissions by 2030 and invest in a 'green recovery' from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Improving children's access to essential services, such as water and sanitation, health, and education, can significantly increase their ability to survive these climate hazards," added Fore. "Unicef urges governments and businesses to listen to children and prioritise actions that protect them from impacts, while accelerating work to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

The stark warning comes in the wake of the most comprehensive assessment to date of the state of the planet's climate, which was drawn up by hundreds of the world's top climate scientists on the IPCC. The UN body's report warned that every region on Earth is already being impacted by climate change and that some escalating impacts are already irreversible, such as the melting of ice caps and rising sea levels.

Unicef's research today was carried out in collaboration with Fridays for Future, the youth climate strike initiated by child activist Greta Thunberg, and has been released today to coincide with the movement's third anniversary. To date, the youth climate strike initiative has seen over 110,000 strikes carried out in 213 countries by 14 million participants, it claims.

Responding to Unicef's warnings today, a joint statement signed by key members of the Fridays for Future movement, including Thunberg and Bangladeshi climate activist Farzana Faruk Jhumu, said: "Movements of young climate activists will continue to rise, continue to grow and continue to fight for what is right because we have no other choice."