Green steel: Volvo becomes first ever customer for fossil fuel-free steel

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: SSAB
Image:

Credit: SSAB

Steel produced using hydrogen at HYBRIT plant in Sweden delivered to Volvo which is set to produce its first vehicles using the material by the end of 2021

The world's first 'green steel' produced using hydrogen rather than fossil fuels has been delivered to its first customer Volvo, the consortium behind the pioneering project announced yesterday.

HYBRIT - a joint venture company between Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall, iron ore miner LKAB, and steel maker SSAB - yesterday revealed the first batch of fossil-free steel produced at its innovative plant in Luleå has been delivered to auto giant Volvo, which is planning to begin using the green steel to produce concept cars this year.

It follows the previous milestone reached in June, when the pilot plant successfully demonstrated the feasibility of using fossil fuel-free hydrogen gas rather than coking coal for production processes for the first time to produce sponge ion, a key component in steelmaking. Then, in July, SSAB Oxelösund rolled the first green steel produced using the HYBRIT technology.

The first test delivery is seen as an significant milestone in the journey towards a fully fossil-free iron and steel production value chain and a milestone for the HYBRIT partnership between SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall.

"The first fossil-free steel in the world is not only a breakthrough for SSAB, it represents proof that it's possible to make the transition and significantly reduce the global carbon footprint of the steel industry," said Martin Lindqvist, president and CEO of SSAB. "We hope that this will inspire others to also want to speed up the green transition."

In April, Volvo committed to producing its first vehicles using fossil-free steel by the end of 2021 with small scale production starting next year. At the time, Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO at Volvo Group described the agreement with SSAB as an "important step on the road to completely climate-neutral transport". 

SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall first created the green steelmaking technology in 2016, with the aim of developing a technology for fossil-free iron and steelmaking. The steel industry accounts for approximately seven per cent of total global carbon dioxide emissions, and is seen as a major challenge to overcome on the journey to net zero.

SSAB's goal is to deliver fossil-free steel to the market and demonstrate the technology on an industrial scale by 2026, and it believes the technology has the potential to reduce Sweden's total carbon dioxide emissions by approximately ten per cent, and Finland's by approximately seven per cent.

Anna Borg, president and CEO of Vattenfall, said the project provided proof that electrification could help make "fossil-free living possible within one generation".

"It's very pleasing that the HYBRIT partnership is once more taking an important step forward and that SSAB can now produce the first fossil-free steel and deliver to the customer," she said. "This shows how partnerships and collaboration can contribute to reducing emissions and building competitiveness for industries."

