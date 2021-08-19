Fintech firm Mode Global Holdings has become the latest in the cryptocurrency sector to commit to net zero emissions before 2030, after signing up to a sector-wide climate initiative backed by the UN this week.

The company - which describes itself as "the all-in-one app for your money and Bitcoin" - has signed up to the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA), a private-sector led initiative inspired by the Paris Agreement launched earlier this year in a bid to drive down emissions across the energy-intensive sector.

As part of its commitment slash emissions from its cyrptocurrency activities by the end of the decade, Mode also plans to take part in a CCA trial to test new digital solutions to accelerate the decarbonisation of the cryptocurrency sector. It has also pledged to establish a sustainability committee within its business in order to target net zero emissions from its scope 1 and 2 business activities.

Ryan Moore, CEO of Mode, said there was "no reason why any crypto or payments platform should be contributing to climate change".

"We believe that our customers should be able to invest in Bitcoin and rest easy that they are not harming the environment," he said. "We all need to urgently play our part to reduce global emissions - including businesses."

Mode has also signed up as one of the first users of a new digital platform - Energy Web Zero - which is envisaged as a publicly accessible search engine for digitised renewable energy and carbon products that can help accelerate the cryptocurrency sector's progress towards net zero.

Digital currencies have attracted increasing interest in recent years as a means of buying goods and services using an online leger to secure transactions, but the validation of these transactions - sometimes known as 'mining' - in order to generate currency often requires hugely energy-intensive machines and cooling processes. As such, there are growing concerns about the impacts of such practices on global energy use and therefore the climate.

In a bid to tackle the growing problem, the CCA was launched earlier this year with a focus on developing open-source solutions to enable the decarbonisation of the cryptocurrency industry. It has initially set a target to encourage energy-intensive fintech blockchains to run on 100 per cent renewable power by 2025 and achieve net zero by 2040.

Co-founded and convened by three non-for-profit organisations-Energy Web, RMI, and Alliance for Innovative Regulation-the CCA has already attracted support from hundreds of fintech companies working in the sector.

Moore said Mode was proud to add its name to the CCA. "We are fully committed to being carbon neutral in our crypto activities by 2030 and our new Sustainability Committee will quickly develop a plan of action to ensure that we deliver on our commitment," he said.