Royal Mail to trial low-emission tyres on electric delivery vans

Royal Mail has set its sights on driving down particle emissions from its electric vehicle fleet (EV), today announcing plans to trial greener, more efficient tyres on 15 of its battery-powered delivery vehicles in London.

The new tyres, which are set to be trialled at Royal Mail's West London Delivery Office near Wembley, have been developed by manufacturer ENSO. It claims the tyres both produce fewer microparticles on the road as well as helping boost EV range by up to 11 per cent compared to standard tyres.

Although electric vehicles issue zero tailpipe emissions, their tyres may emit more particulate matter and road wear compared to diesel and petrol vehicles, due to their increased weight and torque, according to Royal Mail.

The news follows the announcement in June that Royal Mail plans to buy 3,000 delivery EVs, a move that is set to increase the size of its battery fleet tenfold.

James Baker, chief engineer and fleet director at Royal Mail, said: "As a company, we are committed to making changes to our operations that reduce our environmental impact. The trial and potential wide scale introduction of more efficient and environmentally friendly tyres enables us to help achieve this, while allowing us to continue to deliver letters and parcels safely, efficiently and responsibly."

Transport for London (TfL) is also partnering with the postal services firm on the trial, which forms part of a the London FreightLab innovation challenge to tackle pollution, congestion and road danger in London. The tyre trial is expected run for between six to nine months.

Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, founder and CEO at ENSO said its innovative tyres were "designed to be EV-range-extending and PM-pollution-reducing".

"Ultra-low energy consumption per mile means that our EV tyres not only save cost and electricity but also improve vehicle operations while extending EV-range, moving the tyre industry truly into the electric age," he explained.

"ENSO's mission is to disrupt the £200bn global tyre industry and deliver the most efficient, durable and sustainable tyres for EVs," he added. "By developing better EV tyres, we can reduce pollution and carbon emissions in line with the UK, and indeed global commitments, to reach net zero."