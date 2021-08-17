Glencore snaps up stake in battery manufacturing start-up Britishvolt

Mining giant Glencore has snapped up a stake in start-up Britishvolt, with the two firms today announcing a long-term partnership for the supply of "responsibly-sourced" cobalt to support manufacture of lithium-ion battery cells in Northumberland.

The undisclosed investment from Glencore, the world's biggest producer of cobalt, will see it supply the metal to Britishvolt's gigafactory in Northumberland, which is currently earmarked to begin operations at the end of 2023.

The £2.6bn gigafactory, set to be one of the UK's first major battery manufacturing facilities, is being built in three phases each of 10GWh capacity, with its final capacity of 30GWh enabling it to produce around 300,000 battery packs per year from 2027 to serve growing demand for electric vehicles.

The development is expected to bring around 3,000 direct jobs to the region and another 5,000 or more in the associated supply chains, according to Britishvolt.

Britishvolt's CEO and founder, Orral Nadjari, hailed the announcement today as a "huge step in the right direction" for the firm, which he said would lock in supply of cobalt and help to de-risk the gigafactory project.

"Cobalt is a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries and knowing that we are being supplied with ethically produced, low-carbon cobalt is a signal to the market that we are living by our values," he said. "This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with our world-class ESG principles, including applying best practice wherever possible as well as assessing labour, human rights and ethical procurement performance of our suppliers. We believe that to be a true pioneer in the battery cell manufacturing industry business must lead by example and ensure that its supply chains are as ethical, low carbon and sustainable as possible."

Glencore is expected to supply around a third of the company's cobalt needs - a key component in lithium ion batteries - from 2024 to 2030, as the UK gears up for a planned phase-out of fossil fuel car sales from the end of the decade, according to the Financial Times. Glencore's investment will reportedly see it become one of the largest strategic backers of the UK-based start-up, which is currently considering whether to go public in London or New York, the newspaper said.

David Brocas, Glencore's head cobalt trader, welcomed the partnership with Britishvolt, and said the supply deal would support the latter's recycling and recycled content ambitions.

"Our commitment to support our partners in meeting their requirements for essential battery ingredients is key to underpinning long-term supply agreements," he said. "As the mobility and energy transition accelerates, so does future demand for battery metals such as cobalt, copper and nickel. Glencore is already a leading producer and supplier of these metals, helping to underpin our ambition of achieving net zero total emissions by 2050."

A raft of companies are in talks with the UK government over building battery gigafactories to support surging growth in the EV and energy storage sector, but only Britishvolt and Nissan have so far publicly announced their plans.

Britishvolt has secured planning permission to build the 30GWh gigafactory on the site of a decommissioned power station in Blyth. In comparison, Tesla's gigafactory in Nevada boasts a capacity of around 37GWh.