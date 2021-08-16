Reports: Government eyeing £400m boiler scrappage scheme

A £400m boiler scrappage scheme that would offer homeowners grants of up to £7,000 to encourage the switch to low carbon alternatives such as heat pumps is being drawn up by Downing Street, but the proposal is facing some resistance from the Treasury, according to reports.

The scheme, reportedly drawn up by the Prime Minister's chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, would in effect be an expanded version of the £100m Clean Heat Grant, which had been set to launch next April offering grants of up to £4,000 for homeowners to make the switch away from gas boilers.

According to The Times, however, Boris Johnson now wants to quadruple its budget, run the scheme over three years, and increase the starting grant to £7,000 each, as the government grapples with the challenge of decarbonising the heating supplies of the UK's estimated 29 million homes.

The plans would help to finance the installation of almost 60,000 heat pumps, bringing the costs of such appliances closer to that of fitting a replacement fossil fuel gas boiler, and the government is planning to launch a major advertising campaign to promote the scheme, the newspaper reported on Saturday.

Last year the government set a target to install 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028 and establish the UK's first town running on hydrogen heating by the end of the decade in order to decarbonise the country's gas grid. At present, however, around 35,000 heat pumps are installed in the UK each year and they are widely seen as expensive for households, but detailed plans and policies to support the transition have yet to emerge.

The latest policy proposal is expected to be unveiled as part of the long-delayed Heat and Buildings Strategy, which is now expected to emerge after Parliament's summer recess and ahead of COP26 in November.

Boris Johnson is reportedly keen to announce the new clean heat grants scheme in the autumn ahead of the crucial UN climate summit in Glasgow, but the Treasury is said to be resisting the proposals amid concerns about whether it will be ready in time.

It follows the doomed Green Homes Grant Scheme, the flagship home decarbonisation programme which was unceremoniously scrapped by the government after just six months earlier this year, after being beset by myriad teething problems with only a fraction of its budget having been utilised.

As such the Chancellor Rishi Sunak - who has faced mounting criticism from green figures over reports of his resistance to backing ambitious net zero policy with requisite funding - is wary of the any new clean heat grant programme repeating the failures of the Green Homes Grant scheme, according to The Times.

A government source told the newspaper: "The Treasury is not opposed to the principle of the scrappage scheme. It's worried about the design and whether it will be effective. The prime minister is fully behind it though. He sees it as a key announcement in the run up to Cop26."

Transitioning the UK away from fossil fuel gas heating and replacing millions of household boilers with heat pumps or hydrogen heating is widely seen as one of the UK's most pressing and challenging hurdles on the journey towards net zero. To try and drive the market, 2035 ban on new gas boiler installations was reportedly being touted by the government, but recent reports have suggested this could soon be watered down to an 'ambition' rather than a full on ban, or even that the date could be pushed back 2040, following a backlash from some Conservative MPs over cost concerns.

But yesterday the Financial Times reported that a host of climate experts - including from think tanks E3G and the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) - have raised significant concerns about delaying or watering down a gas boiler phase-out, arguing such moves would be "unthinkable" as they would be incompatible with achieving net zero by 2050.