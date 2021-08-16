A positive reaction: Reactive Technologies secures $15m funding boost for smart grid expansion plans

Grid technology firm Reactive Technologies is to launch a global expansion drive following the successful completion of a $15m investment round, the company has announced.

The UK and Finland-based firm confirmed late last week that it following the new funding boost it plans to export its technology to countries around the world that are experiencing rapid renewable energy growth and already beginning to manage the challenges of decreased grid stability that result from an increased reliance on renewables with variable levels of generation.

Renewables-heavy grids can experience a loss of inertia, leading to imbalances between supply and demand on the grid over a short time period of just a few seconds. Under such scenarios sudden surges of renewable power can overwhelm the system, leading to power cuts or large plants becoming disconnected from the grid.

Reactive Technology says its GridMetrix system is operates like 'sonar' for the grid, taking direct measurements of grid inertia and providing system operators with accurate real-time visibility over power network conditions. The data the enables grids to safely and cost-effectively increase their renewable energy capacity, while minimising the risk of disruption to grid stability.

It is a pitch that has won over a number of leading investors. The $15m fundraising effort is the biggest so far by the business and has been backed by three major investors in the form of BGF, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and Eaton.

Reactive Technologies said the funding was "a major validation" of its technological solutions. Breakthrough Energy Ventures invests only in technologies with the potential to reduce greenhouse gases by at least one per cent of global emissions per year. Eaton, a leading player in the energy storage market, is to make a strategic investment in Reactive, exploring opportunities for collaboration on utility market support and future service offerings.

Marc Borrett, CEO of Reactive Technologies, welcomed the "fantastic endorsement" of the business and its technology. "Our new financial and strategic partners will help drive a step change in the delivery of our services to system operators globally, accelerating our ability to enable power grids around the world to rapidly decarbonise and meet their net zero objectives," he said.

The investment comes as Reactive prepares to deploy its first commercial GridMetrix service contract with UK grid operator National Grid.

Global investment in grid infrastructure is set to treble from $260bn to $820bn a year by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency.

Rahul Satsangi, investor at BGF, said the systems Reactive Technology had developed would play an important role in the long-term decarbonisation of grids worldwide. "A transformation of the energy sector is essential for the future of our economy and Reactive's digital-led solutions place it at the heart of that shift both within the UK and globally," he added.