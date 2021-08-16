Government pumps £15m into congestion and emission limiting initiatives

The Department of Transport (DfT) has announced £15m is to be spent on efforts to cut congestion and reduce emissions as part of a new package of motorist friendly projects.

The government said the funding will help improve traffic light systems to cut congestion, boost safety, and reduce journey times and emissions, building on a commitment set out in the recently announced Transport decarbonisation plan.

The new funding includes £100,000 towards the Transport Technology Forum, which is funded by both the DfT and InnovateUK and brings together road operators and suppliers from across the industry to harness their skills and experience to drive technological advances in the traffic management sector.

The funding will also support research into the use of bio-bitumen materials to create environmentally friendly road surfaces which, the government says, will contribute to the decarbonisation of highways maintenance.

"Whether you're a motorist, cyclist or pedestrian, every road-user across our country deserves the best possible journey," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. "That's why, despite already having some of the best and safest roads in the world, this government is providing millions of pounds to improve them further still.

"This vital funding and work will cut journey times for millions of people, reduce emissions and keep the UK at the forefront of technological developments in roads maintenance as we continue to invest in local economies and build back both better and greener from the pandemic."

Much of the new investment will go on finding new ways to identify and repair potholes, including the use of drone technology and 3D printing to initiate and carry out repairs.

In addition to the funding announcement, the government also published the findings from a new initiative called Digital Intelligence Brokerage (DIB), which aims to encourage more collaboration between small and medium enterprises outside of the transport sector to speed up research into new and innovative ways to fix potholes.

The news comes as The Guardian reported on new data from DfT and Zap-Map, which shows the West Midlands has overtaken London as the region with the fastest-growing network of electric vehicle (EV) charge points.

The region's acceleration is thanks to a push by Coventry to try and rapidly move away from petrol and diesel cars.

The number of electric car chargers in the West Midlands rose by a fifth between April and July, which outstripped growth of 12.6 per cent in the east of England.

While London still saw the highest number of new installations, with 309 new charge points, the West Midlands was close behind with 272.

The UK boasted 24,400 public chargers at the end of July, up from 15,000 in October 2019 when the DfT first started publishing comparable data. The chargers already outnumber the country's 8,400 filling stations.