Government faces fresh calls to help local authorities drive net zero transition

More than a third of councils are supporting policies which could increase carbon emissions, such as new roads or airport expansion, a BBC survey has found, despite almost 90 per cent of local authorities having declared a 'climate emergency'.

The findings have led campaign group Friends of the Earth to call on the government to do more to enable councils to play their part in the UK's net zero transition, last week setting out a "simple set of measures" to help councils drive down emissions.

Specifically, the group proposes scrapping the government's £27bn roads programme and reallocating the funding for investment in public transport infrastructure, as well as measures to make active travel more reliable, safe, and affordable.

Friends of the Earth also calls for a legal requirement for local authorities to take UK climate targets into account when considering planning applications and reforms to provide councils with additional powers to refuse developments which would increase carbon emissions.

A clear role and long-term funding for local authorities should be set out in the government's forthcoming Net Zero Strategy, Friends of the Earth said.

"Councils have a vital role to play in confronting the climate emergency. It's really important they show their willingness to act, but they also need the necessary powers, funds and resources to build a greener future," added Friends of the Earth campaigner, Sandra Bell.

"Planning reform is an over-looked but crucial element in this. There should be a legal requirement that local authorities have to take UK climate targets into account when considering planning applications. We won't come close to confronting the climate crisis if coal mines and airport expansions are approved and more car-dependent housing is built that fails to meet high energy efficiency standards."

Bell added that councils had the potential to create green jobs and deliver healthier and more resilient communities.

Responding to the calls, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the government recognised the role councils could have in meeting its national climate change commitments. "We will set out details of how we will work with them to reach net zero in our Net Zero Strategy," they said.

"We have already provided billions in funding for councils to deliver local action on climate change, including through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, the On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme and the Green Recovery Challenge Fund," they added.

The calls from Friends of the Earth come less a month after 32 local leaders and mayors from across the UK signed a communiqué urging the government to grant them additional powers so that regional authorities can deliver on the country's net zero emissions goals.

The leaders, representing both major cities and rural councils, signed the statement at the International Net Zero Local Leadership Summit, which saw local leaders and government ministers meet with a number of city and state leaders from around the world. The statement, which was orchestrated by the UK100 group of councils, calls for the adoption of a new Net Zero Local Powers Bill that would award local authorities additional powers to support decarbonisation projects and require local authorities to report on their emissions.

Responding to Friends of the Earth's proposals Cllr David Renard, environment spokesperson for the LGA, said: "Councils are essential to transforming our places and empowering our communities and businesses to a net zero future and are well-placed to deliver. Transport is the biggest emitter of carbon emissions in the UK and thousands of people are prematurely killed every year from harmful traffic related emissions. If we are to meet our long term climate change targets then encouraging more people to use greener forms of transport has to be part of the solution. Councils across the country are working hard to improve and invest in new cycling and walking schemes, and road repair funds are used to support this.

"In order to support local government in its role of leading places and providing a greener future, government needs to work with councils and business to establish a national framework for addressing the climate emergency, including tackling biodiversity loss.

"Net zero can only be achieved if decarbonisation happens in every place, community and household. Long-term funding for councils would mean they can properly plan a holistic pipeline of activity that meets the needs of their local communities as a whole."