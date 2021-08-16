Radical shifts are needed in what we mean by farming and how we think about land

Food and agricultural systems need deep transformation, requiring nothing less than fundamental reframing of what land and ‘farming’ means to businesses, argues Forum for the Future's Caroline Ashley
There is something very fundamental brewing in the food and agriculture sector, perhaps hiding in plain sight. It's about the need to reframe land and reinvent farming. I consider food and agriculture...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial