EO Charging prepares to power its way on to the US stock market

Fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) charging technology firm EO Charging has announced plans to float on the NASDAQ stock exchange in New York later this year, after striking an agreement with blank check and merger specialist First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp (FRSG).

The UK headquartered firm - which provides EV charging for major fleet operators including Amazon, DHL, Go-Ahead, Tesco, and Uber - yesterday announced it had reached "a definitive agreement for a business combination" that would see it become a publicly-listed company under the symbol 'EOC' during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal with FRSG values the combined firm at $675m, and is expected to provide $222m in gross proceeds, assuming no redemptions by FRSG's public stockholders, EO Charging said.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of EO Charging and FRSG, with the proceeds earmarked to help fund EO's $150m growth plans and to end any outstanding debts.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the UK, EO Charging describes itself as "a provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for EV fleets". The company integrates charging infrastructure, software, and services specifically focused on commercial and public sector fleet operators.

EO Charging claims to have deployed approximately 50,000 chargers in more than 35 countries worldwide to date, and was recently ranked at number 27 on the Financial Times' FT1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies in 2021, which it said was the highest ranking position for any firm operating in the EV sector.

Charlie Jardine, founder and CEO of EO Charging, described the agreement as a "great step forward" for the company.

"Through this exciting combination, EO is positioned to accelerate our growth timeline, expand our geographic reach, and drive innovation to deliver an ever advancing suite of solutions to our fleet customers," he said. "We have developed an EV charging ecosystem that makes EO the ultimate plug-in charging partner for any business. We are proud of our established position across Europe, and are excited at the opportunity to expand our services to the global market."

Neil Wizel, CEO and Director of FRSG, added: "EO's differentiated approach to serving the EV charging market through customised charging solutions spanning hardware, software and services results in a truly unique customer experience which meets the intense reliability and functionality demands of its fleet customers. With the enhanced resources and platform this transaction brings, EO is positioned to expand its reach and advance its mission of delivering smart energy technologies and solutions for the future."