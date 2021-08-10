With tree-planting and rewilding projects expected to play a crucial role in delivering on the UK's net zero emissions goals, the government has announced fresh funding to support a series of research projects to explore how sustainable woodland projects can help to curb the country's emissions.

The government-backed UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) agency announced it is to provide £10.5m as part of the £14.5m Future of UK Treescapes Programme, which aims to quantify the climate benefits associated with trees and inform decision-making on expanding treescapes.

The new funding, which was announced over the weekend, will support six research projects that will work across the UK to understand how trees adapt to climate change and can contribute to net zero emissions, the cultural significance of trees, the potential for woodland restoration, and how community forests can deliver multiple environmental and societal benefits.

The Future of UK Treescapes Programme will contribute evidence from the research to policymakers and land managers to help achieve net zero targets.

Sir Duncan Wingham, executive chair of the Natural Environmental Research Council (NERC), which is part of UK Research and Innovation, said: "Our trees and forests are a precious resource and part of the solution to tackling the climate and ecological emergencies we face and helping the UK reach net zero in 2050.

"This research will increase our understanding of the huge societal, economic, cultural and environmental benefits associated with treescapes. This includes the importance of trees in urban spaces, why we connect with forests, and how we encourage landowners and farmers to plant more trees. This knowledge will help us identify where and how we can expand our woodlands and ensure their resilience to pressures and stresses over decades and centuries."

The Future of UK Treescapes Programme consists of teams from 13 universities and research institutes and 40 non-academic partners, including NERC, the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs, the Welsh and Scottish governments, and the Forestry Commission, among others.

The new funding was welcomed by Lord Zac Goldsmith, who is responsible for forestry in his role as Environment Minister. "I am delighted to be supporting this new research programme, which will emphasise the importance of treescapes and help deliver our tree planting ambitions," he said. "In the run up to COP26 this is an exciting opportunity to showcase how the UK's cutting-edge science can deepen our understanding of the health and environmental benefits provided by trees while ensuring they are protected for future generations."

The research programme is particularly timely, given the government is working on reforms to agricultural subsidies that are expected to incentivise farmers and landowners to expand natural carbon sinks, primarily through tree-planting and peatland restoration.

However, some environmental campaigners have questioned the value of such projects, noting that poorly managed tree-planting programmes can struggle to deliver promised environmental and carbon benefits. They have also highlighted how some recent tree-planting projects that were funded through the issuance of carbon offset credits have been hit by wildfires that have eradicated any emissions saving benefits.

Moreover, the government faced fresh criticism last week following the publication of new data that suggested it was badly off track to meet its tree-planting targets.