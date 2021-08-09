ADVERTISEMENT

Intuit QuickBooks pledges to use software to help 30,000 small firms accelerate climate action

Bea Tridimas
clock 09 August 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Intuit
Image:

Credit: Intuit

The global technology platform has partnered with the SME Climate Hub and UN's Race to Zero campaign

Global business software platform Intuit has committed to helping 30,000 small businesses make pledges to deliver ambitious climate action ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in November, after last week announcing it has partnered with several UK government green initaitives to provide tools, resources, and support to aid small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on their journey to net zero emissions.

The firm, which operates popular digital accounting software platform QuickBooks, announced on Friday that it has joined the government's '#TogetherforourPlanet' initiative and SME Climate Hub, as well as the UN's Race to Zero campaign.

By harnessing its software, Intuit said SMEs would be empowered to make a "measurable, postive impact on the environment" beginning with a commitment to cutting their carbon footprint, noting that many small firms lack the time and money to taking actions such as boosting energy efficiency.

Under the initiative, business owners are being given the opportunity to sign-up for early access to Intuit's climate-positive beta program and other climate-positive solutions through Intuit.com where the firm is encouraging SMEs to halve their emissions by 2030 and target net zero by 2050.

"By embracing sustainability, small businesses will play a critical role in building a better and more climate-positive future," said Chris Evans, vice president and country manager UK at Intuit QuickBooks. "By providing practical guidance and resources to them, we are delighted that QuickBooks is able to take an active role in giving these small businesses tools to improve their climate credentials and thrive as we look to the future." 

Intuit said the announcement formed past of its 'Climate-Positive Commitment', through which it is aiming to use its global platform to encourage climate action in addition to targeting a global reduction of carbon emissions of two million metric tonnes by 2030, 50 times greater than its own footprint.

Echoing Evans's comments, Sean Kinghorn, global sustainability leader at Intuit, said: "Small businesses are at the heart of the global economy and have a clear, tangible impact on the environment. Through QuickBooks and our partnership with the SME Climate Hub, Intuit is uniquely positioned to help these businesses invest in climate-positive solutions. We're excited to continue our efforts to participate in saving the planet while helping our customers grow their businesses."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Meet the new climate sceptics, same as the old climate sceptics

05 August 2021 • 15 min read
02

Preparing for take-off: DHL Express places order for 12 all-electric aircraft

04 August 2021 • 3 min read
03

Does plastic have a future in packaging?

04 August 2021 • 3 min read
04

Deloitte launches programme to educate all 330,000 employees on the climate crisis

04 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Hydrogen Strategy: Why the government should signal a shift to fuel cells over diesel generators

06 August 2021 • 2 min read

More on Management

IPCC report: Seven key lessons for businesses
Climate change

IPCC report: Seven key lessons for businesses

From stranded asset risks to scenario planning, today's landmark report from the world's top climate scientists has implications for business leaders everywhere

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 August 2021 • 8 min read
Credit: Ford
Management

Global Briefing: President Biden declares 'the future of the auto industry is electric'

Joe Biden signs sweeping executive order aimed at accelerating the transition to electric cars and vans, as Brazil looks to spark development of electric aircraft

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 August 2021 • 6 min read
Three ways your organisation can embrace a net zero mindset
Management

Three ways your organisation can embrace a net zero mindset

Heather Clancy explores some of the top tips for embedding net zero thinking within your business

Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
clock 06 August 2021 • 7 min read