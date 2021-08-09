Intuit QuickBooks pledges to use software to help 30,000 small firms accelerate climate action

Global business software platform Intuit has committed to helping 30,000 small businesses make pledges to deliver ambitious climate action ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in November, after last week announcing it has partnered with several UK government green initaitives to provide tools, resources, and support to aid small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on their journey to net zero emissions.

The firm, which operates popular digital accounting software platform QuickBooks, announced on Friday that it has joined the government's '#TogetherforourPlanet' initiative and SME Climate Hub, as well as the UN's Race to Zero campaign.

By harnessing its software, Intuit said SMEs would be empowered to make a "measurable, postive impact on the environment" beginning with a commitment to cutting their carbon footprint, noting that many small firms lack the time and money to taking actions such as boosting energy efficiency.

Under the initiative, business owners are being given the opportunity to sign-up for early access to Intuit's climate-positive beta program and other climate-positive solutions through Intuit.com where the firm is encouraging SMEs to halve their emissions by 2030 and target net zero by 2050.

"By embracing sustainability, small businesses will play a critical role in building a better and more climate-positive future," said Chris Evans, vice president and country manager UK at Intuit QuickBooks. "By providing practical guidance and resources to them, we are delighted that QuickBooks is able to take an active role in giving these small businesses tools to improve their climate credentials and thrive as we look to the future."

Intuit said the announcement formed past of its 'Climate-Positive Commitment', through which it is aiming to use its global platform to encourage climate action in addition to targeting a global reduction of carbon emissions of two million metric tonnes by 2030, 50 times greater than its own footprint.

Echoing Evans's comments, Sean Kinghorn, global sustainability leader at Intuit, said: "Small businesses are at the heart of the global economy and have a clear, tangible impact on the environment. Through QuickBooks and our partnership with the SME Climate Hub, Intuit is uniquely positioned to help these businesses invest in climate-positive solutions. We're excited to continue our efforts to participate in saving the planet while helping our customers grow their businesses."