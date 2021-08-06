ADVERTISEMENT

Plant-based v2food secures €45m funding boost in support of global expansion plans

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 06 August 2021 • 1 min read
Alternative meats market continues to sizzle with Australian brand completing latest high profile investment round

Australian alternative protein firm v2food has raised €45m in a round of investment aimed at bringing the company's plant-based 'meat' products to Europe and Asia.   

The company produces a range of plant-based meat products that it says enable "all consumers to make nutritious, affordable, environmentally friendly food choices". V2food's products are made from legumes and the company's products replicate animal proteins through a range of burgers and sausages that the company says "look like meat, cook like meat, and taste like meat".

The company's name comes from its stated aim to provide consumers with a "version 2 of meat" and the latest investment round makes the firm Asia-Pacific's most funded alternative protein company. The extension brings v2food's total Series B funding to €92m and was led by impact investment fund, Astanor Ventures.

Nick Hazell, founder and CEO at v2food and a former director at PepsiCo and Mars, said his team were delighted at the support from new and continuing investors. "The company is speeding up product advancements and scaling up our business footprint," he said. "This round enables us to continue our efforts improving and iterating our products and further grow the company in terms of scale, global competitiveness and business development." 

Hendrik Van Asbroeck, partner at Astanor Ventures, which took part in the funding round, hailed the huge potential of the fast-expanding alternative protein sector.

"Alternative meat has a crucial role to play in the fight against climate change," he said. "The V1 versions of alternative meat have created awareness and demand, now we have to step up and supply the customers with healthy, delicious and price competitive products. v2food, with its world-class team and scientific expertise, is the right company to deliver this new generation of alternative meat across the globe."

