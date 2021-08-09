Sky Kids has announced the launch of a new Sky Original TV series, titled Obki, which aims to raise awareness of climate change and sustainability among a younger audience.

The show explores issues around climate change in an "informative and entertaining" way for an audience aged five to nine years old. It tells the story of Obki, a loveable alien, and his friend the Orb, who embark on a journey to be a positive force for good on Earth.

Lucy Murphy, director of kids content at Sky, said the show had a critical message for children to hear. "The next generation will inherit the world we leave behind - together we can educate and empower them to make positive choices that help to protect the future of our planet," she said.

The show is being produced by Obki Productions and its founder, Amanda Evans, said she was "thrilled to be producing our first ever kids TV series on such an important subject".

The new series is a collaboration with Sky Zero, the media company's campaign to deliver net zero emissions by 2030 and encourage its customers to follow suit by using its content and channels to raise awareness of the climate crisis and inspire viewers with actions they can take to limit their emissions and climate impacts.

Since 2019, all Sky Originals in the UK have been produced in with net zero emissions and last week the company celebrated another milestone, securing 100 per cent renewable electricity for its offices, retail stores, and journalist hubs.

Sky, which has a target to become a net zero business by 2030, said delivering on the renewable power goal for 2020 had cut its Scope 1 and 2 greenhoues gas emissions by 22.7 per cent against its 2018 baseline under its Science-Based Targets initiative- approved climate strategy.

Obki is available now on Sky Kids on demand for customers across the UK and Ireland.