All 330,000 employees at global consultancy giant Deloitte are to be enrolled in a climate learning programme designed to strengthen their understanding of both the huge risks presented by the climate crisis and the opportunities that could arise from the push to decarbonise the world's economy.

The programme has been developed in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund and aims to "inform, challenge and inspire Deloitte employees to learn about the impacts of climate change and empower them to confidently navigate their contribution to addressing climate change by making responsible choices at home and at work, and in advising our clients", the company said in a statement released yesterday.

The firm said the initiative makes it the first global business to run a climate focused training programme on this scale, adding that improving the 'climate literacy' of its staff and building out the skills required to tackle the climate crisis should inspire its employees to take action.

"To address climate change, we need to understand it. Through dedicated learning, we can help make the right choices necessary to combat the crisis," said Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO. "Deloitte's climate learning program is a powerful tool to unlock the climate ambition of our most valuable asset and superpower - our people. By educating and inspiring all 330,000 of us, we can help drive collective action at the scale required to help address climate change."

The digital learning program comprises a module which features videos, 'interactive data visualisations', and personal testimonials from Deloitte staff etailing how they are already taking climate action around the globe.

The training programme is now due to be rolled out over the next six months.

Carter Roberts, president and CEO of World Wildlife Fund, said: "Climate change brings global impacts that demand global solutions. But we also know that companies have a big role to play in driving progress, and that the actions and voices of their employees really matter. Leading companies today are not only setting science-based targets to slash emissions and drive progress through their supply chains. They're also engaging their customers and employees to make smarter choices and build momentum for broader societal progress. This new initiative from Deloitte taps into that trend and aims to bring it to scale."

The programme forms part of Deloitte's WorldClimate strategy, which was launched last year and set a target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and promote green operations across all the regions in which the firm operates.