Data sharing giant Dropbox has provided more detail on its plan to hit carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030, revealing that its data centre storage server power is now covered by 100 per cent renewable electricity.

In an update released yesterday, the cloud based data storage giant said it was making progress towards its goals of achieving 'carbon neutrality' for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 direct emissions, and its indirect Scope 3 emissions from business travel.

"As a company that runs on data centres, we recognise the impact we have on global energy consumption, and we're proud to announce that all of our data centre storage server power is covered by 100 per cent renewable electricity," it said. "This means when you're storing your data with us, you're not leaving a carbon footprint."

Dropbox said it had achieved its 100 per cent renewable target by focusing on three focus areas: "maintaining best-in-class power usage effectiveness, optimising overall power consumption, and sourcing more renewable energy."

Power usage effectiveness (PUE) is an efficiency metric that tracks how efficiently a data centre operator is leveraging the power it consumes.

"We're proud to say that our PUE rating is top of the class in our industry - by 2020, we were operating at 17 per cent below the industry average," it said. "We achieved this by implementing outside air economisation and thermal containment solutions and by maximising power utilisation throughout our spaces."

The company also pointed to the business benefit of achieving its target, citing the Edelman 2021 Trust Barometer which found that customers are 5.7 per cent more likely to trust companies that embrace sustainable practices.

The firm said it is also investing in technologies to automatically power down servers when not in use, which saves an estimated five per cent in power use over each server's lifespan.

The company is also working on driving down the use of power when a server is idling, which could yield energy savings of a further 50 per cent.

"In the last year and a half, we've reduced our data centre carbon footprint by 15 percent. In the coming years, we'll continue to find smart, innovative ways to cut back and reach our overall sustainability goals by 2030," the company said.

In the post the firm also revealed an eye-catching method of driving employee engagement for its sustainability goals that sees it encourage staff to use volunteer time for environmental causes. Dropbox employees are entitled to 32 hours paid time off each year to work for a cause close to their hearts.