CO2 capture specialist Carbon Clean secures $8m backing from investors

UK-based Carbon Clean has attracted $8m backing from a host of investors in its latest funding round, the carbon capture specialist revealed yesterday.

The company's CO2 capture technology is operational in more than 10 locations worldwide, working cement, iron, and steel plants to "close the loop" on their emissions, and it said the additional funding would help to further develop its business.

New investor Cemex, a leading construction materials company, joined existing investors Equinor Ventures, ICOS Capital, and Wave Equity Partners in the fundraise, it said.

The fundraise was an extension of last year's Series B investment round that attracted $22m, bringing total investment in Carbon Clean from the round to $30m.

"We're delighted to have Cemex as an investor and its backing further confirms the growing value of our technology proposition, as well as expanding confidence of strategic investors," said Aniruddha Sharma, Carbon Clean's CEO. "It has been an exceptional 12 months and investors sense that we're delivering on our business strategy."

Carbon Clean said it was partnering with Cemex to explore installing carbon capture technology at a cement plant in California, after the latter was awarded a grant from the US Department of Energy earlier this year to develop a carbon capture unit.

Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex ventures, said: "We are committed to leading the industry in addressing carbon emissions. Our Victorville plant will demonstrate the power of Carbon Clean's technology at scale and with this investment we are doubling down on our belief that carbon capture is essential to addressing our industry's impacts."

Elsewhere, Carbon Clean has been working on the joint development of a carbon capture demonstration facility in North America alongside US hydrogen production firm BayoTech, in addition to a project alongside Swedish fuel start-up Liquid Wind to produce e-methanol for the shipping industry using CO2 captured from industrial plants.