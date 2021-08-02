ADVERTISEMENT

Losing the race: Olympic sports federations accused of slow progress on environmental sustainability

Bea Tridimas
clock 02 August 2021 • 3 min read
Many international sporting federations have barely left the starting blocks on their sustainability journey | Credit: iStock
Image:

A new study reveals only four Olympic-recognised International Sports Federations have implemented sustainability plans

The majority of International Federations (IFs) taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer are not in the running for any medals based on their environmental performance, according to a new report today that reveals only four out of 32 federations have any kind of formal sustainability measures in place.

The report - titled The winners and losers in the race to environmental sustainability: a ranking of Summer Olympic International Federation progress - was carried out by the University of Exeter Business School and the University's Global Systems Institute in a bid to measure the progress each Olympic-recognised sports federation has made in environmental sustainability initiatives since 2010.

It is the first report that seeks to understand the sustainability of the Summer Olympics and aims to inform future decisions made by the Olympic Movement in its response to climate change.

Key findings revealed that only four federations had any kind of strategic plan on environmental sustainability, while 17 IFs showed no evidence of progress on sustainability. World Sailing had made the most progress, followed by World Athletics, World Rowing, and FIFA, but popular sports like tennis and swimming were among those that showed no progress, according to the report.

Dominique Santini from the University of Exeter Global Systems Institute, who co-authored the report with Dr Holly Henderson, senior lecturer in Management at the University of Exeter Business School,  said: "Climate change poses a multitude of risks for the sporting sector. Immediate climate change mitigation among sports organisations is therefore vital."

She added that there were a number of steps federations should take to help enhance their sustainability performance. "To accelerate progress on environmental sustainability throughout the Olympic Movement an impact assessment should be conducted," she explained. "The International Olympics Committee (IOC) should also establish a mandatory annual environmental sustainability reporting system for International Federations to increase accountability. A platform needs to be created to train, support and accelerate progress on environmental sustainability among the International Federations by enabling resources to be shared regarding transferrable practices related to funding, procurement and partnerships."

The research concluded that the Olympic Movement's decentralised governance structure, which shares power among the IFs, is likely responsible for a lack of internal accountability on environmental sustainability, while previous research has found that decentralised governance has led to a watering down of strategic aims and inconsistent progress among IFs.

The report also measured how IFs communicated their strategic aims to the public and found only 188 environment related tweets across all 32 IFs since 2010. Spikes in environmental social media activity followed the release of the documentary Blue Planet 2 in 2017 and Greta Thunberg's activism in 2018, whereas international climate events such as the Paris Agreement of 2015 appeared less influential.

The release of the study comes as Olympic athletes and staff are reported to be suffering from the extreme heat in Tokyo. Global warming has contributed to a temperature increase of around 1.5C in Tokyo since it last held the Olympic Games in 1964, meanwhile sporting events around the world have begun to implement precautionary measures due to extreme temperatures.

