ADVERTISEMENT

CNG Fuels cuts ribbon on latest biomethane truck refuelling station in Nottinghamshire

Bea Tridimas
clock 30 July 2021 • 2 min read
The Newark refuelling station is CNG Fuels' sixth in the UK | Credit: CNG Fuels
Image:

The Newark refuelling station is CNG Fuels' sixth in the UK | Credit: CNG Fuels

CNG Fuels now operates six biomethane refuelling stations across the UK, with plans to open another dozen by the end of 2022

Biomethane supplier CNG Fuels has cut the ribbon on its latest refuelling station in Nottinghamshire, enabling up to 500 low carbon trucks and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to fill up every day, it announced yesterday.

The Newark station - one of the biggest biomethane refilling stations in the country - is the UK's first in the North East region, and puts distribution centres in Lincoln and Sheffield and other areas in range of low-carbon truck biofuels for the first time, according to CNG Fuels.

The company estimates the new refuelling station could cut between 100,000-120,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases per year by encouraging the use of biofuels to power heavy trucks, rather than typical diesel fuels. It claims emissions associated with renewable biomethane produced from waste feedstocks are 85-90 per cent lower than that of diesel, as well as being 45 per cent cheaper.

"Fleets around the country can already make the switch to cleaner and cheaper fuel by adopting biomethane, and our growing network of refuelling stations is making biomethane more accessible than ever before," said Philip Fjeld, CEO of CNG Fuels. "Our new station in Newark will allow fleets in the region to support the local decarbonisation agenda and significantly cut both emissions and costs ahead of the UK's net zero target."

CNG Fuels is currently the UK's only provider of public access biomethane refuelling infrastructure. Including Newark, it now operates six stations around the UK, with plans to open another dozen stations by the end of 2022, including one already under construction in Scotland.

Demand for biomethane fuelled road frieght is expected to continue surging in the coming years as firms seek to decarbonise their fleets. The government is planning to ban the sale of petrol and diesel HGVs and trucks, which account for 4.2 per cent of the UK's CO2 emissions, by 2040, and the UK is expected to recognise biomethane as a carbon negative fuel in 2022.

The number of trucks running on Bio-CNG fuel is expected to increase five-fold over the next five years, according to CNG Fuels, which projects 20 per cent of the UK's high-mileage HGV fleet could be running on its biomethane in 2025. The company also aims to offer a carbon neutral biomethane gas next year, which will be sold at the same price as the current renewable fuel, it said.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Tesla to open up global charging point network to all EV brands

26 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat deliver latest boost to plant-based food market

26 July 2021 • 2 min read
03

UK's leading house builders plot net zero road map for sector

27 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

World Economic Forum: Targeting 10 per cent plastics reuse could halve ocean plastic waste

28 July 2021 • 3 min read
05

'Major milestone': Orkney tidal turbine dubbed 'world's most powerful' connects to grid

28 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Automotive

Service is available to Nissan LEAF and e-NV200 drivers | Credit: EDF/Nissan
Technology

EDF and Nissan launch vehicle-to-grid energy service for business EV fleets

Offer designed to offer businesses which run Nissan EVs in their fleets to make money from selling energy stored in car batteries back to the grid

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Onto
Investment

Electric car subscription start-up Onto secures $175m backing from investors

Second funding round for UK start-up Onto attracts host of new investors

Bea Tridimas
clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
Consumers must shift their refuelling habits once they purchase an EV, MPs warn
Automotive

MPs join calls for zero emission vehicle mandate to push carmakers to 'up their game'

Transport Select Committee urges ‘clear policy framework’ to prepare market and drivers for end of fossil fuel car sales from 2030

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2021 • 3 min read