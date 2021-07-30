CNG Fuels cuts ribbon on latest biomethane truck refuelling station in Nottinghamshire

Biomethane supplier CNG Fuels has cut the ribbon on its latest refuelling station in Nottinghamshire, enabling up to 500 low carbon trucks and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to fill up every day, it announced yesterday.

The Newark station - one of the biggest biomethane refilling stations in the country - is the UK's first in the North East region, and puts distribution centres in Lincoln and Sheffield and other areas in range of low-carbon truck biofuels for the first time, according to CNG Fuels.

The company estimates the new refuelling station could cut between 100,000-120,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases per year by encouraging the use of biofuels to power heavy trucks, rather than typical diesel fuels. It claims emissions associated with renewable biomethane produced from waste feedstocks are 85-90 per cent lower than that of diesel, as well as being 45 per cent cheaper.

"Fleets around the country can already make the switch to cleaner and cheaper fuel by adopting biomethane, and our growing network of refuelling stations is making biomethane more accessible than ever before," said Philip Fjeld, CEO of CNG Fuels. "Our new station in Newark will allow fleets in the region to support the local decarbonisation agenda and significantly cut both emissions and costs ahead of the UK's net zero target."

CNG Fuels is currently the UK's only provider of public access biomethane refuelling infrastructure. Including Newark, it now operates six stations around the UK, with plans to open another dozen stations by the end of 2022, including one already under construction in Scotland.

Demand for biomethane fuelled road frieght is expected to continue surging in the coming years as firms seek to decarbonise their fleets. The government is planning to ban the sale of petrol and diesel HGVs and trucks, which account for 4.2 per cent of the UK's CO2 emissions, by 2040, and the UK is expected to recognise biomethane as a carbon negative fuel in 2022.

The number of trucks running on Bio-CNG fuel is expected to increase five-fold over the next five years, according to CNG Fuels, which projects 20 per cent of the UK's high-mileage HGV fleet could be running on its biomethane in 2025. The company also aims to offer a carbon neutral biomethane gas next year, which will be sold at the same price as the current renewable fuel, it said.