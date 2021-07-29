ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetable oil powered cranes? Cadman Cranes to ditch diesel across mobile crane fleet

Bea Tridimas
clock 29 July 2021 • 1 min read
Credit: Cadman Cranes
Image:

Credit: Cadman Cranes

Leading East Anglia crane hire company plans adopt hydro-treated vegetable oil in place of diesel to power its entire fleet of cranes by end of 2021

Cadman Cranes has announced plans to ditch diesel and in favour of running its entire fleet of cranes on hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) by the end of 2021, in a move expected to significantly slash the firm's carbon emissions.

Cranes are notoriously high users of fuel, owing to their heavy load and high-powered engines, and the company found that over 80 per cent of its total CO2 emissions per year  - 645 tonnes - stem from the use of diesel in its fleet.

However, the use of HVO oil in half of the firm's fleet of mobile cranes in the coming months is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 230 tonnes per year, while ramping to 100 per cent adoption of the greener fuel is set to slash Cadman Cranes' carbon footprint by 72 per cent overall, it said.

Made from waste fats and vegetable oils, HVO fuel is 100 per cent biodegradable and can be adopted without changes to infrastructure or extra cost, according to the company, which is also encouraging other businesses within the industry to make the switch.

Matt Waddingham, managing director of Cadman Cranes - which is part of the Milbank Group - said the move formed part of the company's ambition to become 'carbon neutral'.

"We are a mobile crane company, and we can't avoid taking these big vehicles on the road. But we can do it in the most responsible way possible by investing in the huge advances in green technology that exist right now," he said. "The benefits of a switch to HVO are undeniable and for Cadman Cranes it is a vital first step on our journey to net zero carbon. 

Related Topics

More on Technology

ArcelorMittal's Sestao site is envisaged to become the world's first zero carbon-emissions steel plant by 2025 | Credit: ArcelorMittal
Infrastructure

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal touts $10bn climate plan to slash CO2 in 2020s

Green hydrogen, renewable power, scrap metal recycling and science-based targets all form part of steelmaking giant's decarbonisation vision unveiled today

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 29 July 2021 • 5 min read
The River Ouse floods the centre of York | Credit: iStock
Risk

Record £5.2bn England flood defence package unveiled as climate warnings intensify

Government ramps up funding for England’s flood and coastal resilience, alongside reforms to flood insurance for home owners and stricter planning guidance for developers

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 July 2021 • 5 min read
Zoom in on Net Zero - with Climate Voice founder Bill Weihl
Work

Zoom in on Net Zero - with Climate Voice founder Bill Weihl

VIDEO: Executive director of Silicon Valley green advocacy group speaks to BusinessGreen's James Murray about the advocacy role tech giants can and should be taking on climate

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 July 2021 • 2 min read