Vegetable oil powered cranes? Cadman Cranes to ditch diesel across mobile crane fleet

Cadman Cranes has announced plans to ditch diesel and in favour of running its entire fleet of cranes on hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) by the end of 2021, in a move expected to significantly slash the firm's carbon emissions.

Cranes are notoriously high users of fuel, owing to their heavy load and high-powered engines, and the company found that over 80 per cent of its total CO2 emissions per year - 645 tonnes - stem from the use of diesel in its fleet.

However, the use of HVO oil in half of the firm's fleet of mobile cranes in the coming months is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 230 tonnes per year, while ramping to 100 per cent adoption of the greener fuel is set to slash Cadman Cranes' carbon footprint by 72 per cent overall, it said.

Made from waste fats and vegetable oils, HVO fuel is 100 per cent biodegradable and can be adopted without changes to infrastructure or extra cost, according to the company, which is also encouraging other businesses within the industry to make the switch.

Matt Waddingham, managing director of Cadman Cranes - which is part of the Milbank Group - said the move formed part of the company's ambition to become 'carbon neutral'.

"We are a mobile crane company, and we can't avoid taking these big vehicles on the road. But we can do it in the most responsible way possible by investing in the huge advances in green technology that exist right now," he said. "The benefits of a switch to HVO are undeniable and for Cadman Cranes it is a vital first step on our journey to net zero carbon.