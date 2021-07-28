Net zero: EIC and ACE launch decarbonisation guide for small and medium firms

As governments and businesses worldwide continue taking steps towards achieving net zero, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) working in the built environment have now been offered a helping hand in their decarbonisation journeys.

A new report released last week by green business group the Environmental Industries Commission (EIC) in collaboration with the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) aims to offer guidance to their SME members reach net zero.

The guide looks at how net zero is influencing client decision making, suggests ways to meet client expectations, and provides references to other publications and reports designed to help SMEs working in the built environment to decarbonise, according to the two business groups.

"We designed this guide to help SMEs with practical and tangible advice to support them to make the right choices on their net zero journey," explained Dr Sarah Prichard, chair of the EIC's and ACE's joint net zero group. "While much has been written around national targets and global conferences, the truth is that we will only succeed if we bring small and medium sized business on board. The UK economy is made up of six million SMEs making up 99.9 per cent of the business population. Our guide is the first step towards this in our industries and I'm looking forward to further engaging both membership bases on this fundamental issue in the weeks and months ahead."

It comes in the wake of an SME campaign and online information hub launched by the government in May aimed at providing advice, tips and resources to help small and medium businesses set and act on climate targets.

Matthew Farrow, director of policy at ACE and EIC, added: "New ways of working will - of course - mean challenges and change over the near term, but it will also create new business opportunities. Our guide aims to help small and medium sized businesses in our sectors be as well-prepared as possible to seize these."