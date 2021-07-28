ADVERTISEMENT

Electric car subscription start-up Onto secures $175m backing from investors

28 July 2021
Second funding round for UK start-up Onto attracts host of new investors

UK electric car subscription start-up Onto has attracted $175 million backing from a host of investors in its latest fundraising round, it announced yesterday.

Onto, which offers customers access to electric cars through a monthly subscription service, said the fresh investment would help expand its business in the UK, with further ambitions to grow the business internationally in the future.

The investment, which was secured through its second fundraising round, brings Onto's total fundraising to date to $245m. The latest round was led by Alfvén & Didrikson, an investor in businesses seeking to expand internationally, with further backing from Pollen Street Capital, an independent investment management company.

Rob Jooly, CEO of Onto, said the funding would allow the firm to "help more customers step into the world of EVs without being tied into long contracts or faced with large upfront costs".

"While two out of three UK drivers want their next car to be electric, the transition can be expensive and daunting," he said. "At Onto we've been changing the rules of the game for car ownership through our no-commitment, all-inclusive subscription service. Our focus is on providing an easy, flexible and affordable alternative, and we're seeing huge demand."

Founded in 2017, Onto offers 17 electric car models to customers, with subscription prices ranging from £399 per month to £1,299 per month, with  insurance, service, repair and free access to EV charge points all included. In 2020, the company also launched Onto for Business, which provides an EV subscription service to companies for their employees.

Existing Onto investors ADV (Legal and General), Cerebrum Tech Limited and JamJar also contributed to the latest funding round, as well as new investors TotalEnergies Ventures, Vlerick Group, Dutch insurer Achmea Innovation Fund, and the family office of former Goldman Sachs executive and House of Lords member Jim O'Neill.

Matthew Potter, partner at Pollen Street Capital, said the investor was excited to partner with Onto in order to help accelerate the shift to electric mobility and drive down emissions. "At Pollen Street we believe in the potential for positive impact through the work that we do," he said. "If the UK is to achieve its goals in green energy then transformative companies like Onto, and the availability of appropriate and supportive financing, will be key."

