ADVERTISEMENT

Hartree Partners inks $2bn deal with Wildlife Works to expand voluntary carbon market

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 July 2021 • 3 min read
The voluntary carbon market is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years | Credit: Everland
Image:

The voluntary carbon market is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years | Credit: Everland

Tie-up will see commodities trader work with conservation group to deliver 20 projects forestry protection projects aiming to cut CO2 by 20 million tonnes per year

Commodities trading firm Hartree Partners and conservation outfit Wildlife Works have unveiled plans to create what they claim will be one of the world's most extensive portfolios of avoided deforestation...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

EDF and Nissan launch vehicle-to-grid energy service for business EV fleets

Reports: Government mulls 'hydrogen levy' on domestic gas bills

Most read
01

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

'Woefully inadequate': Report warns global oil and gas industry set to thwart chances of a 1.5C world

22 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

Tesla to open up global charging point network to all EV brands

26 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

Octopus Renewables snaps up independent distribution network operator Eclipse

22 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Green Gas Levy: Tariff scheme to fund biomethane plants set for autumn launch

22 July 2021 • 4 min read

More on Offsets

Credit: Onto
Investment

Electric car subscription start-up Onto secures $175m backing from investors

Second funding round for UK start-up Onto attracts host of new investors

Bea Tridimas
clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
Emma Howard Boyd will continue in her role at the Environment Agency alongside the GFI
Investment

Green Finance Institute appoints Environment Agency's Emma Howard Boyd as interim chair

Appointment follows death of GFI's founding chair Sir Roger Gifford earlier this year, and comes alongside appointment of new expert advisory board

Bea Tridimas
clock 27 July 2021 • 3 min read
The UK's homes are largely powered by gas fired boilers | Credit: iStock
Politics

Reports: Government mulls gas boiler phase out delay amid cost concerns

Ministers reportedly considering pushing back deadline for phase out of fossil fuel heating systems to 2040 following backlash over cost

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 July 2021 • 6 min read