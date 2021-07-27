Hartree Partners inks $2bn deal with Wildlife Works to expand voluntary carbon market

Tie-up will see commodities trader work with conservation group to deliver 20 projects forestry protection projects aiming to cut CO2 by 20 million tonnes per year
Commodities trading firm Hartree Partners and conservation outfit Wildlife Works have unveiled plans to create what they claim will be one of the world's most extensive portfolios of avoided deforestation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial