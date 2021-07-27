Scottish Widows has claimed that its £250m Environmental Fund now boasts the widest fossil fuel exclusions of any pension provider in the UK, as it unveiled a reboot of the 31-year-old scheme this morning.

The pension provider said the revamped fund would no longer invest in companies involved in the extraction, production, supply and transportation of fossil fuels, nor firms that generate power from, or own reserves of, fossil fuels. Outfits that receive revenue from nuclear energy or nuclear uranium mining will also be excluded, it added.

The fund, which is available to six million customers, instead aims to invest in companies that deliver products and services that make a positive impact on the environment, and in firms making a difference through progressive policies, it said.

Previously, Scottish Widows' Environmental Fund avoided investments in businesses earning more than 10 per cent of their revenue from nuclear power, as well as companies with "a pattern of non-compliance" with environmental regulations, including production of ozone depleting chemicals, contamination of land or soil, distribution of unlawful or banned pesticides, and unlawful deforestation activity.

Scottish Widows said the relaunch of the fund was the latest step it had taken to achieve net zero by mid-century across its entire portfolio.

Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of pension investments at Scottish Widows, said the move had also been designed to meet soaring customer demand for greener investments with strong returns.

"The launch of our refreshed Environmental Fund offers our customers an opportunity to engage in environmental impact investing, an approach that not only aims to achieve good financial returns but sets out to have a measurable and positive impact on the environment," she said.

"Responsible investing enables investors to seize new opportunities and manage risk," she added. "By investing in this fund, customers can help address some of the global challenges we face in areas such as climate change, sustainable agriculture, pollution and renewable energy."

Scottish Widows, a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group, claims to have divested £1.4bn from companies that have failed to meet its environmental, social and governance standards since November, speeding past its initial target of divesting £440m annually from companies lagging on sustainability.

Companies Scottish Widows has invested in through its Environmental Fund include waste management firm Biffa, which has itself pledged to invest £1.25bn in green infrastructure by 2030.

Biffa CEO Michael Topham welcomed the pension providers' announcement. "It is great to see that there is a wider interest in green investments that help to tackle global challenges and it's encouraging that Scottish Widow has recognised Biffa as a strong environmental investment," he said.