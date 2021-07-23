Mercedes-Benz drives forward electrification plan with new 2030 target

German auto giant confirms plans for a 'profound reallocation of capital' as it announces it is to invest £34bn and build eight gigafactories in support of its EV strategy
Mercedez-Benz has announced plans to go "all electric" by 2030, as it unveiled plans for eight new 'gigafactories' to make electric batteries for its zero emission fleet as part of a €40bn investment programme....
