Mercedes-Benz drives forward electrification plan with new 2030 target

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 23 July 2021 • 3 min read
German auto giant confirms plans for a 'profound reallocation of capital' as it announces it is to invest £34bn and build eight gigafactories in support of its EV strategy

Mercedez-Benz has announced plans to go "all electric" by 2030, as it unveiled plans for eight new 'gigafactories' to make electric batteries for its zero emission fleet as part of a €40bn investment programme....

