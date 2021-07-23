ADVERTISEMENT

Good Energy 'unequivocally' rebuffs fourth takeover bid from rival Ecotricity

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 July 2021 • 3 min read
Good Energy 'unequivocally' rebuffs fourth takeover bid from rival Ecotricity

Long-running battle between West Country rivals sees Ecotricity table bid valuing Good Energy at almost £60m

Good Energy's board has rejected a fourth takeover bid from rival green energy supplier Ecotricity, arguing the latest 340 pence per share offer "significantly undervalues the Group and its future prospects"....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Surging waste crime costing UK economy £1bn, businesses warn

Green Gas Levy: Tariff scheme to fund biomethane plants set for autumn launch

Most read
01

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read
04

Heat pumps are critical to net zero - but they urgently need policy support

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

'Take control': Ofgem and BEIS unveil energy digitalisation and smart technologies strategies

20 July 2021 • 4 min read

More on Venture Capital

The port of Hull | Credit: iStock
Energy

East Coast Cluster: Inside the plans to decarbonise England's industrial heartlands

In an event hosted by BusinessGreen, the energy and industry giants behind the largest industrial decarbonisation project in the UK sketched out their vision for how emissions produced by high carbon plants on England’s East Coast could be captured and...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 23 July 2021 • 11 min read
Credit: Open Energi
Infrastructure

BP snaps up Open Energi in bid to 'rapidly grow' flexible grid market

Oil and gas giant says flexible grid services have critical role to play in supporting global renewables rollout

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 July 2021 • 2 min read
Anaerobic Digestion plans produce biomethane from organic matter for home heating and energy
Energy

Green Gas Levy: Tariff scheme to fund biomethane plants set for autumn launch

Government confirms plans for levy on gas suppliers to help fund grid-connected anaerobic digestion (AD) plants around Britain

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 July 2021 • 4 min read