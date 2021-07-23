Good Energy 'unequivocally' rebuffs fourth takeover bid from rival Ecotricity

Long-running battle between West Country rivals sees Ecotricity table bid valuing Good Energy at almost £60m
Good Energy's board has rejected a fourth takeover bid from rival green energy supplier Ecotricity, arguing the latest 340 pence per share offer "significantly undervalues the Group and its future prospects"....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial