All aboard: Chiltern Railways prepares UK's first battery-diesel train for full service

Chiltern Railways has launched the UK's first battery-diesel hybrid train, which took its maiden journey on the line between London Marylebone and Bicester Village stations this week ahead of entering into full passenger service in September.

The 'HybridFLEX' train offers "greener and quieter" travel on the line, according to the train operator, which currently runs diesel-only services between London and Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, and the West Midlands.

The new train, which was unveiled on Wednesday as part of Chiltern Railways 25th birthday celebrations, has been developed as part of a collaboration between rolling stock owner and asset manager Porterbrook and engineering giant Rolls-Royce.

Richard Allan, managing director at Chiltern Railways, hailed the company's commitment to investing in innovation, new routes, and trains in order to "attract and retain customers". "We need to modernise Chiltern again and this exciting use of new technology in an older train is a potentially very significant opportunity to help us decarbonise and improve our customer experience," he added.

The Rolls-Royce Hybrid PowerPack - which can be fitted as a replacement to traditional diesel engines - offers emissions-free battery operation, which can reduce CO2 emissions from rail journeys by up to a quarter, as well as cutting nitrous oxides by 70 per cent and harmful particle pollution by 90 per cent, the firms estimate. Moreover, the battery pack helps reduce fuel consumption and costs, in addition to offering near-silent operation at trains stations.

Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said the collaboration demonstrated the pivotal role technology was already playing in the transition towards a net zero future.

"With 1.7 billion passenger rail journeys taking place every year in the UK, the 25 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions offered by HybridFLEX represents a meaningful step forward in the country's journey towards its 2050 net zero target," he said. "We're delighted to be part of this ground-breaking team with our hybrid solution alongside Chiltern Railways and Porterbrook."

It follows the government's long-awaited Transport Decarbonisation Plan last week, which included a commitment to launch a detailed plan in the coming months for the UK's rail services and stations to achieve net zero by 2050, in line with the UK's national climate targets.

Rail Minister Chris Heaton Harris praised the introduction of the new HybridFLEX train on Wednesday, which he said would make rail travel "even greener and the air in our stations cleaner".

"Chiltern Railways have connected people for a quarter of a century and now are helping to prepare for the future as we build back greener," he said. "This is a great example of how innovation and enterprise can help us reach our ambitious target of net zero emissions by 2050."