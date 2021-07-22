'Woefully inadequate': Report warns global oil and gas industry set to thwart chances of a 1.5C world

The world's chances of limiting global warming to 1.5C in line with the Paris Agreement currently look set to be thwarted by oil and gas companies, with the industry on course to blast through its allotted carbon budget as early as 2037, fresh analysis today estimates.

The independent study, undertaken by the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA) alongside carbon disclosure non-profit CDP and French climate agency ADEME, analysed around 100 of the biggest state-owned and publicly listed oil and gas companies worldwide. It concluded that despite growing escalating public concerns over climate change, tightening environmental regulations, and decarbonisation commitments from a growing band of fossil fuel firms, the industry is still failing to take the decisive action required to slash emissions.

Based on current rates of production, the oil and gas giants are set to consume the sector's allocated carbon budget through to 2050 by 2037 - 13 years too early compared to a scenario where the world stands a chance of limiting temperature increases to 1.5C. Yet the report finds that none of the companies analysed have committed to stopping oil and gas exploration.

Indeed, it found that from 2014 to 2019, oil and gas majors alongside national state-owned firms all increased their oil or gas production, and at present only 13 of the near 100 firms analysed have published transition plans that extend at least 20 years into the future.

State-owned companies are among the worst performers, including those in Abu Dhabi, Libya, Basra, and Shaanxi Tanchang, according to the report, although the seven largest oil and gas majors - BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Eni, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total Energies - are set to use up 13 per cent of the sector's carbon budget.

Some oil and gas companies' Scope 3 emissions, which cover their entire value chain, are even larger than those from entire countries. For example, Saudi Aramco's carbon footprint is greater than the combined emissions from Germany, Italy, France, and Spain put together, the report estimates.

The research marks the first time all the world's largest oil and gas companies have been assessed against the 1.5C global warming scenario that provides the Paris Agreement's overarching target. Moreover, it is the first study to assess oil and gas companies using the landmark net zero scenario set out by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in May, which concluded that there would need to be no new fossil fuel supply projects developed after 2021 if global climate goals are to be met.

Nicolette Bartlett, executive director of CDP, said the oil and gas sector's progress on decarbonisation was "woefully inadequate". "If we want to meet the IEA's 1.5°C scenario, that means total transition away from oil and gas production as a society and the inherent transformation of fossil fuel-based business models," she said. "Governments clearly also have a critical role to play, and this new benchmark from WBA, CDP & ADEME shows that the industry simply is not doing enough to make this happen."

The report also warns that companies in the sector are broadly failing to adequately report on the climate and environmental impacts and risks they face, with most firms only sharing partial data for their Scope 1 and 2 direct emissions to CDP, while just a third disclose their Scope 3 value chain emissions.

Leading oil and gas companies maintain they are committed to delivering net zero emissions and are rapidly accelerating investment in a range of clean technologies, including renewables, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage projects. Executives also privately maintain that continued investment in oil and gas exploration, albeit at lower levels, is required to both generate revenues for investment in low carbon infrastructure and enable an orderly transition towards a net zero emission economy.

However, oil and gas companies investments in clean technologies and low carbon infrastructure vary massively and critics maintain that to stay in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement investment in fossil fuel projects needs to fall rapidly.

Today's report similarly stresses that research and development investment in newer, greener technologies is still lagging behind the levels required to ensure the sector's carbon budget is not exceeded.

"Every company, policy maker and investor is aware of the urgent need to prioritise decarbonisation and energy transformation, but awareness has not led to sufficient action", said WBA's decarbonisation and energy transformation lead Vicky Sins. "In a world powered by a new era for energy production, oil and gas companies find themselves at a crossroads - transform or become redundant. They can no longer plead ignorance of how urgently change is needed. The industry must acknowledge the wholesale transformation required to survive and signal the steps it is taking to meet this challenge."